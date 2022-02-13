Tyler Rust remembers his dismissal from WWE: “It was a big shock”

Tyler Rust (now Taylor Rust) was one of many wrestlers fired from WWE during 2021. Since then he has been very active fighting in ROH or NJPW; On January 15, he had an opportunity for the STRONG Openweight Championship in the Japanese company.

He was also doing well in NXT before seeing his contract as a member of Diamond Mine terminated. In fact, recently speaking on It’s My Wrestling Podcast he acknowledged that he was getting nothing but good words for his work before the sad news.

► Tyler Rust remembers his dismissal from WWE

«Yeah I mean of course it was a big shock you know. Everything we were told at the time was nothing but extremely positive thoughts from anyone running NXT.

«All were very positive comments from everyoneI really enjoyed the work that I was doing, they enjoyed the work that Roddy[Roderick Strong]and I were doing. Obviously Malcolm is an amazing spokesman, Hideki was a force to be reckoned with.

“I remember that I worked a lot with Fit Finlay at the time and he was always very involved. with the Diamond Mine stuff that we were doing to try to give it more of that realistic feel because Finlay is amazing.

«He always told me that I was doing the best job he had ever seen me there… And then, yes, two weeks later, I get the call that my contract was terminated and I said, ‘Okay, well, that’s unexpected’«.

Tyler Rust had a 15-year career before starting in WWE so he will not have problems continuing with her away from the McMahon company. We will see how she succeeds in the near future and if perhaps in the future she returns to it.