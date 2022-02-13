https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220213/turning-the-back-to-google-and-amazon-soros-invests-2000-million-dollars-in-rivian-1121594211.html

Turning his back on Google and Amazon: Soros invests $2 billion in Rivian

Turning his back on Google and Amazon: Soros invests $2 billion in Rivian

Shortly before the stock market crash in January, the fund of the famous US investor of Hungarian origin, George Soros, took a turn… 02/13/2022, Sputnik Mundo

Thus, the so-called Soros Fund Management bought the shares of the electric car manufacturer in the last quarter of 2021, but at the same time it almost completely left the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 exchange-traded fund, which follows the NASDAQ 100 index. In particular, it details Bloomberg, the fund reduced its positions from 356.2 million dollars to just 9.4 million. Another acquisition it made is that of the shares of the manufacturer of training machines Peloton, worth 13.3 million dollars. Thus, the total value of US stocks reached 6.5 billion dollars in the last quarter of 2021, which represents an increase of 1.2 billion compared to the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the total value of the assets managed by the fund amounts to more than 28,000 million dollars. Before that, in the third quarter of 2021, the Soros fund focused on the accumulation of the shares of companies in the financial sector. Thus, for the first time, his portfolio was supplemented by JPMorgan Chase shares worth $18.38 million and Goldman Sachs shares worth $7.4 million. The stakes in M&T Bank (6.3 million) and East West Bancorp (3 million) were also acquired. The other sector in which substantial investments were made was real estate. His portfolio was made up of the shares of investment funds in this sector such as MGM Growth Properties, VEREIT and VICI Properties, as well as the construction company DR Horton. The Soros fund also acquired shares of companies such as Uber, TSMC, Spotify, Nike, General Motors and Zoom, among others, details the medium. However, 2021 was a year not only of acquisitions, but also of sales. Thus, the Soros fund got rid of the shares of a total of 60 companies, including giants such as MGM Resorts International and NextEra Energy. His stake in Amazon, Alphabet, Activision Blizzard and The Walt Disney was also reduced. According to the Bloomberg Millionaires Index, the personal fortune of George Soros, who is 91 years old, is estimated at 7.5 billion dollars.

