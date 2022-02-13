Turning his back on Google and Amazon: Soros invests $2 billion in Rivian
https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220213/turning-the-back-to-google-and-amazon-soros-invests-2000-million-dollars-in-rivian-1121594211.html
Turning his back on Google and Amazon: Soros invests $2 billion in Rivian
Turning his back on Google and Amazon: Soros invests $2 billion in Rivian
Shortly before the stock market crash in January, the fund of the famous US investor of Hungarian origin, George Soros, took a turn… 02/13/2022, Sputnik Mundo
2022-02-13T00:08+0000
2022-02-13T00:08+0000
2022-02-13T00:08+0000
economy
📈 markets and finance
george soros
alphabet
rivian
amazon
goldman-sachs
jp morgan
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content
https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107075/25/1070752555_0:313:3300:2169_1920x0_80_0_0_3a0c9da736bceab65539da3c89a609a4.jpg
Thus, the so-called Soros Fund Management bought the shares of the electric car manufacturer in the last quarter of 2021, but at the same time it almost completely left the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 exchange-traded fund, which follows the NASDAQ 100 index. In particular, it details Bloomberg, the fund reduced its positions from 356.2 million dollars to just 9.4 million. Another acquisition it made is that of the shares of the manufacturer of training machines Peloton, worth 13.3 million dollars. Thus, the total value of US stocks reached 6.5 billion dollars in the last quarter of 2021, which represents an increase of 1.2 billion compared to the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the total value of the assets managed by the fund amounts to more than 28,000 million dollars. Before that, in the third quarter of 2021, the Soros fund focused on the accumulation of the shares of companies in the financial sector. Thus, for the first time, his portfolio was supplemented by JPMorgan Chase shares worth $18.38 million and Goldman Sachs shares worth $7.4 million. The stakes in M&T Bank (6.3 million) and East West Bancorp (3 million) were also acquired. The other sector in which substantial investments were made was real estate. His portfolio was made up of the shares of investment funds in this sector such as MGM Growth Properties, VEREIT and VICI Properties, as well as the construction company DR Horton. The Soros fund also acquired shares of companies such as Uber, TSMC, Spotify, Nike, General Motors and Zoom, among others, details the medium. However, 2021 was a year not only of acquisitions, but also of sales. Thus, the Soros fund got rid of the shares of a total of 60 companies, including giants such as MGM Resorts International and NextEra Energy. His stake in Amazon, Alphabet, Activision Blizzard and The Walt Disney was also reduced. According to the Bloomberg Millionaires Index, the personal fortune of George Soros, who is 91 years old, is estimated at 7.5 billion dollars.
https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220201/george-soros-launches-a-warning-to-beijing-it-remains-to-be-seen-how-he-will-handle-the-crisis-1121025713.html
2022
News
en_ES
https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107075/25/1070752555_0:0:3020:2265_1920x0_80_0_0_175e9a4536f1b5ee321298055537e304.jpg
📈 markets and finance, george soros, google, alphabet, rivian, amazon, goldman sachs, jp morgan
Shortly before the stock market crash in January, the fund of the famous Hungarian-born American investor, George Soros, made a significant turn by drastically reducing its positions in Amazon and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, and invested more than 2,000 million dollars in Rivian.
Thus, the so-called Soros Fund Management bought the shares of the electric car manufacturer in the last quarter of 2021, but at the same time it almost completely left the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 exchange-traded fund, which follows the NASDAQ 100 index. In particular, it details Bloomberg, the fund reduced its positions in 356.2 million of dollars to only 9.4 million.
Another acquisition he made is that of the shares of the manufacturer of training machines Peloton, for a value of 13.3 million of dollars.
Thus, the total value of US stocks in the last quarter of 2021 reached 6.5 billion dollars, which represents an increase of 1.2 billion compared to the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the total value of the assets managed by the fund amounts to more than 28 billion of dollars.
Before that, in the third quarter of 2021, the Soros fund focused on the accumulation of the shares of companies in the financial sector. Thus, for the first time, his portfolio was supplemented by JPMorgan Chase shares for a value of 18.38 million of dollars and those of Goldman Sachs for a value of 7.4 million of dollars. The stakes in M&T Bank (6.3 million) and East West Bancorp (3 million) were also acquired.
The other sector in which they were made substantial investments was the real estate. His portfolio was made with the shares of investment funds in this sector such as MGM Growth Properties, VEREIT and VICI Properties, as well as the construction company DR Horton.
However, 2021 was a year not only for acquisitions, but also for sales. So the bottom Soros got rid of the shares of a total of 60 companies, which include giants like MGM Resorts International and NextEra Energy. Its stake in Amazon, Alphabet, Activision Blizzard and The Walt Disney was also reduced.
According to the Bloomberg Millionaires Index, the personal fortune of George Soros, who is 91 years old, is estimated at $7.5 billion.