Travis Barker surprises Kourtney Kardashian with stunning Valentine’s Day gift

There are only hours left to celebrate Valentine’s Day, but Travis Barker he was ahead. The Blink-182 drummer once again showed his most romantic side with a special detail for Kourtney Kardashianwith whom he seems to be more in love every day.

The surprise was shared by the star of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” on her Instagram account and As has been the trend, the flowers were the main protagonist. Travis Barker had a flower arrangement ready for her.

The protagonists of this gift were a giant Mickey and a Minnie Mouse, who were surrounded by dozens of red roses and candles.

“I came across this”he wrote in one of the three stories he shared showing the great surprise that the drummer had for him.

Surely this will not be the only surprise that Travis Barker has prepared to celebrate a new Valentine’s Day. Since they got engaged in October 2021, Kourtney Kardashian and the musician are shown every day as one of the strongest couples among celebrities.

Even, a few weeks ago, a source assured that the couple is ready to marry and they are already planning the wedding.

