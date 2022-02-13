Training on the medicinal use of cannabis with a comprehensive scientific perspective

Widespread misinformation and social stigma weigh in Mexico on the use of cannabis and cannabinoids for medicinal use. While in the world -and in several Latin American countries- significant progress is being made in the regulation of these substances and scientific research on the matter is increasing, in Mexico there is still a delay in the matter.

To delve into the medicinal use of these alternatives among health professionals, the University Health Research Program (PUIS) of the UNAM and the Mexican Association of Cannabinoid Medicine AC, organize the International Diploma in Endocannabinology online, which will be held from March 2022 to June 2023.

The objective of the course is to contribute to the training of human resources for the research, production and prescription of products based on cannabis and cannabinoids, from a comprehensive scientific perspective, said Samuel Ponce de León Rosales, head of the PUIS and general coordinator of the course.

In a remote media conference moderated by Mauricio Rodríguez Álvarez, professor at the Faculty of Medicine (FM), Ponce de León said that through this academic activity he seeks to fulfill the natural vocation of training and continuing education of health personnel in the areas of Medicine, seeking cutting-edge content of the highest technical and scientific quality, with a vision for the future.

He considered that it is an urgent diploma course, a felt need in recent years where there has been a development of legislation in various countries.

Raquel Peyraube, international expert in the medicinal use of cannabis and co-coordinator of the course, welcomed the participation of UNAM in this initiative. “It is the most prestigious university in Latin America, particularly in science, and it is one of the three most important in Ibero-America.”

Likewise, he expressed that “Mexico deserves to be in another place different from the stigma where the war on drugs has placed it. Mexico, Colombia and other Latin American countries deserve to become a trend, avoid colonialism through education, generate education and knowledge, and reverse the terms of this binomial of injustice and stigma”.

He recognized that not all the information that is accessed, including medical professionals, is accurate and adequate, since there is misinformation.

Peyraube stressed that high evidence is lacking on the subject of cannabinoids, because scientific research is scarce. Until now, there is evidence of benefits of these substances in diseases such as multiple sclerosis, cancer chemotherapy, epilepsy and autoimmune pathologies such as arthritis, but more basic research is required.

Speaking, the head of the National Commission Against Addictions (CONADIC), Gady Zabicky Sirot, pointed out: although the number of professionals who carry out medical practice with cannabinoids is unknown, there is real medical effervescence and the need to consolidate a rigorous and robust cannabis industry.

He recognized that the artisanal uses of these substances frequently produce contamination, self-medication or the illegal practice of medicine, for which he considered that regulation is essential.

Also participating in the event were the general director of CONADIC’s Psychiatric Care Services, Juan Manuel Quijada Gaytán; the director of Linkage of CONADIC, Jorge Julio González Olvera; and the president of the Mexican Association of Cannabinoid Medicine AC, Luis David Suárez Rodríguez.

The diploma is structured in 12 modules and 103 topics, of which 92 are theoretical content and 11 workshops. In total there will be 216 hours distributed in 54 weeks: a session of four hours a week. It will be taught on Wednesdays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., through the Zoom and Moodle platforms.

For more information on the inscriptions to the diploma, you can consult the page www.puis.unam.mx.

