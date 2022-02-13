top 5 best halftime shows







From Michael Jackson and Madonna to Katy Perry or NSYNCthe halftime shows they have left epic moments for music, either with special guests or magnificent productions that have remained in the minds of the public

Not since New Kids on the Block performed in 1991 has Super Bowl halftime been the same. The stage in the middle of the most important game of the NFL it became one of the largest and most mediatic platforms for music shows.

And over time it has become bigger and bigger, more sophisticated and above all attractive to lovers and not so fans of American football. Many have left their mark, while others have gone sadly unnoticed. Here we make a compilation of what we consider to be the best shows of Super Bowl Halftime.

Michael Jackson (1993)

MJ’s show was definitely the one that marked a before and after in the halftime shows. This was the first to be held with a mega production, groups of dancers, pyrotechnics and lots of dancing, all inspired by the girto Dangerous World Tour which he then did. In 13 minutes and 25 seconds, the King of Pop performed five songs, including Billie Jean, Black or white and We are the world, where he literally blew up the stage. The show was watched by 133.4 million viewers.

Madonna (2012)

More than 111 million people testified why Madonna is the Queen of Pop. With an outfit signed by Givenchy Haute Couture and earrings by Bulgari, she entered the stadium like an emperor, escorted by dozens of Roman soldiers who took her to the stage to the rhythm of Vogue. The blonde ambition performed a selection of songs that included Music and Give me all your love, where she added the talent of rappers Nicki Minaj and MIA -with everything and the obscene signal from the latter-; the appearance of LMFAO as well as the closure with Like a prayer next to Cee Lo Greenled by a gospel choir, a call for world peace and a dramatic exit, finished off this emblematic presentation.

Katy Perry (2015)

The presentation of the Californian remains one of the most viewed in the history of the Super Bowl. The 118.5 million viewers who followed the show live enjoyed a show divided into four parts: first with a rock aspect, with Katy appearing on a giant lion and ending his performance by sharing the stage with Lenny Kravitz; second in a dream world, where sharks and beach balls stole the spotlight; then she moved on to a hip-hop world in which Missy Elliot made her appearance, and finally Katy closing with a shower of fireworks and flying through the heights to the rhythm of Firework. All in less than 14 minutes.

Aerosmith & *NSYNC (2001)

In the midst of the pop boom, the Super Bowl received the most recognized stars of the moment commanded by the rock band Aerosmith. With an introduction starring Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler and Chris Rockthe show began with the presentation of Bye bye bye by *NSYNC. It was followed by the success of the moment I don’t want to miss a thing by the rockers commanded by Steven Tyler.

The surprise came at the end, with the appearance of Britney Spears, the Princess of Pop at the peak of her career, as well as Missy Elliot and Nelly, who complemented the interpretation of Walk this way, thus closing one of the most pop and rock epics live, with characters that are almost impossible to reunite live.

Shakira & Jennifer Lopez (2020)

What do you get by putting on the same stage the Latin artist with the most followers on Facebook in the world, along with the singer who inaugurated the birth of Google Images? A bomb full of successes. And that was precisely what Shakira and Jennifer Lopez achieved in 2020 by combining their styles and talents.

The Colombian performed hits like Ojos Así and Whenever, wherever, while the Puerto Rican launched with Get right and On the floor. The guests were the most listened to Latinos of the moment, Bad Bunny and J Balvin. The show in which Emma, ​​daughter of JLo also sang, broke the record for views in the history of YouTube, to date it has more than 220 million.

