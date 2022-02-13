Top 5 Angelina Jolie Movies

Undoubtedly, Angelina Jolie is one of the actresses most recognized in the Hollywood industry. At just 44 years old, the actress has participated in countless films, many of them that were super successful and have already made history. Above all, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife established herself in the world of cinema from the ’90s, when she played the most rebellious characters. Later, she was awarded an Oscar, the statuette that marked a before and after in her career.

Here is the list of the top 5 films from Angeline:

SE busca

Filmed in 2008, this film offers a lot of action. The protagonist of the story is Wesley Gibson (played by James McAvoy). He discovers that his father belonged to a secret organization of assassins. Together with Fox (the character from Angelina Jolie), perfects himself to become a vigilante.

Gone In 60 Seconds

This 2000 film stars him with Nicolas Cage. It’s about a former car thief who must interrupt his retirement to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother’s life. To do this, he has the help of his friends and Sway (the character played by Jolie).

Changeling

The film which in 2008 directed Clint Eastwood. It is a drama based on the life of Christine Collins, a woman whose son is kidnapped. Upon receiving news from the police, she is reunited with the boy. However, she believes that the boy is not her son and, finally, she goes crazy and they lock her up in a psychiatric clinic.

Maleficent

It is the film that made known to Angelina Jolie among the youngest. After so much waiting for her, she arrived in 2014, from the Disney studios. Maleficent is the villain of the story of “Sleeping Beauty”, but in this case the story has a surprising twist that shows another unknown facet of the character.

girl, interrupted

is the film by which Angelina Jolie It was awarded by the Academy, with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. In the film released in 1999, the protagonist is nothing more and nothing less than Winona Ryder. Her character is diagnosed with a condition and sent to a mental institution, where she enters a distorted world of people who really belong there, including rebellious Lisa, played by Jolie.