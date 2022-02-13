Tony Khan would not rule out an alliance with Shane McMahon



Tony Khan He has made many headlines in the last week due to the announcement of the addition of new fighters to the All Elite Wrestling roster. Somehow too has been linked to Shane McMahon on the occasion of his alleged departure from WWE. There was some speculation about the possibility of seeing Shane in the competition and it seems that Khan has no qualms about talking about it.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, when Khan was asked if he would be interested in speaking with Shane McMahon about a possible addition to his project, the AEW President was happy to answer the call.

“I would certainly accept the callKhan stated. “I’m sure he would be an interesting person to talk wrestling with. I don’t know exactly if it would fit. I haven’t heard from him, and I don’t expect to, but in this business, you never know.“.

Shane McMahon has been on the lips of all the media on the occasion of his alleged actions in the Royal Rumble locker room. Several specialized media, such as the Wrestling Observer, Fightful or PW Insider, have reported that Shane caused discomfort in the WWE locker room the night of the PPV and that the situation ended with Vince McMahon changing his plans.

After what happened, Shane McMahon was ruled out to appear again at Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania, an original plan that the management team devised to create a program for the great event with Seth Rollins. This meant that various media indicated that Shane McMahon was no longer part of WWE, but later an image came to light in which Shane McMahon continued to perform managerial functions.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the AEW news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.