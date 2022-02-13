Time to ‘move on’ from pandemic, says Harvard medical professor

It’s time to let the young, the healthy and “anyone who wants to get ahead” of the pandemic do so, said Dr. Stefanos Kales, a professor at Harvard Medical School. In an article posted on LinkedIn last month, Kales said that for most children and adults, “Covid-19 is not a serious threat, just an annoyance that prevents school, work and travel.” “Once Omicron peaks, subsequent variants are likely to be even milder,” he said. “We urgently need to allow the general public, particularly young people, to return to normal life.” He said he is in favor of focusing Covid-19 efforts on “the vulnerable” rather than the population as a whole.

“Many reasoned, outspoken and honest scientists have pointed out that Covid-19 is rapidly transitioning from a ‘pandemic’… to an ‘endemic’ respiratory infection comparable to the common cold and flu,” he said. In light of this, it is “overdue” to rethink some Covid protocols, he said.

Less testing and fewer restrictions

With the exception of the elderly, those with health problems and those who are unvaccinated, Kales said, for most people, Covid-19 is “much more of a logistical nightmare than a health threat.” So it’s time to stop, or drastically reduce, testing healthy people who show no symptoms of covid, he said, calling this strategy “doomed to fail.” “As another doctor I recently heard on the radio put it, it’s like trying to stop a snowstorm by catching every single snowflake, rather than keeping the roads open by plowing,” he said. Widespread testing, for travel and work, makes it difficult for sick and vulnerable people to get tested, Kales said. “We would never screen people well for the cold or flu virus. Let’s stop testing healthy children in schools and universities,” she said. “At this point, teachers, faculty, and staff have had the opportunity to get vaccinated, and therefore their risk is minimal as well.” Those with Covid-19 symptoms are a different matter, he said. Regardless of vaccination status, they should be tested, diagnosed and given effective medication, she said, adding that people who are sick, “whether it’s Covid or a cold,” should stay home for five days.

The perception of risk here is very far.

Kales said many current protocols are from medical professionals who focus exclusively on infectious diseases, rather than public health. “Public health is a balance,” he said.

‘Overestimate’ the danger of Covid

Kales said he is a strong advocate for vaccines, despite their failure to prevent infections caused by the omicron variant. “Vaccines… are great,” he said. “They have saved many lives and prevented many hospitalizations and many illnesses.” However, vaccinated people still fear getting infected, Kales said.

He said that vaccinated people are overestimating the danger that covid poses to them. He recalled younger vaccinated people telling him they still didn’t feel comfortable dining inside restaurants. “I just think the perception of risk here is way off,” he said. Still, some say there may be reasons to remain cautious. Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, posted on Twitter today that the notion that Covid “will evolve to a less virulent strain may exemplify wishful thinking.”

not there yet

Kales’ views differ from many in the medical community, which as a group has been among the staunchest advocates of pandemic protocols. One of those people is Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, who said this week that the United States may be entering a new phase of the pandemic. But, he warned him, it’s not there yet. “I have said, and continue to say, that we are currently still at war with the virus,” he said Monday on “The Daily,” a podcast published by The New York Times. “We have 2,300 deaths a day, 156,000 hospitalizations and we are in danger of new variants being produced.”

Kales said he believes the number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 has been overestimated. He pointed to a “Covid-19 Incident Report” released this week by the Massachusetts Department of Health, which showed that 49.5% of the state’s Covid-19 patients were hospitalized due to “primary” Covid infections, while that 50.5% of patients tested positive after being hospitalized for other reasons. In response, Kales said: “With all due respect, I think it’s time to move on.”

Loosening of traffic curbs

