Tim Burton’s Batman Was So Big Even Marvel Couldn’t Stop Talking About It

Today we take a look at how the Marvel Universe responded to the Bat-Mania surrounding the movie. batman released in 1989, directed by Tim Burton.

In Drawing Crazy Patterns, I highlight at least five comic book story scenes/moments that fit a specific theme (basically things that happen frequently in comics). Note that these lists are not, by nature, exhaustive. They are a list of five examples (every once in a while I’ll be nice and add a sixth). So no example is missing if it is not in the list. It’s just not one of the five examples I’ve chosen.

As more than thirty years have passed since its premiere, it may seem difficult to remember how big the Batman by Tim Burton when it was released in June 1989. The film starred Michael Keaton as Batman, Kim Basinger as Vicki Vale, and Jack Nicholson as the Joker and was an absolute SPLASH. It didn’t quite reach the levels of 1966’s Bat-Mania, but it was something similar. Not only was it a sensation, but as a comic book movie, it was the first big hit for comics since Superman IIalmost a decade earlier. It was such a big deal that even the Marvel Universe couldn’t help but reference the movie.

SEE “SISKEL” AND “EBERT” DEBATE THE CASTING OF MICHAEL KEATON AS BATMAN IN AN ISSUE OF INCREDIBLE HULK

We’re so used to it nowadays that every time a new actor is cast in the role of Batman (well, not Christian Bale, actually, he didn’t get that much of a shame), people go crazy over the casting, and that was definitely the case when Michael Keaton, known primarily as a comedic actor at the time, was cast as Batman. People were worried that the movie was going to be a comedy movie.

We saw that concern at the bottom of the incredible-hulk #355 (by Peter David, Jeff Purves and Herb Trimpe). By this time, Hulk had adopted the identity of Joe Fixit and was living in Las Vegas as a mob enforcer and dating an attractive young woman named Marlo Chandler. The Hulk seemed to be permanently stuck in his Hulk form, but eventually Bruce Banner came back and he and Marlo had a lot of conversations about the Hulk (basically Bruce thought the Hulk was no good for Marlo). Bruce and Marlo went to a video convention in Las Vegas, and while they were there, two guys pretending to be riffs on famous movie critics Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert (who had their own movie review TV show together) got into a debate. about Michael Keaton’s casting in March 1989, just before the movie was released…

THE THING CAN’T GET A TICKET TO SEE BATMAN

In October 1989, a new screenwriter debuted at the Fantastic fourWalter Simonson took over from Steve Englehart with Fantastic Four #334, with Rich Buckler and Romeo Tanghal doing the art for the first arc before Simonson took over the art duties. By this time, Ben Grimm had healed from being the Thing and was working with the Fantastic Four in special Thing armor, while his girlfriend, Sharon Ventura, had become a Thing.

In any case, in this issue, he runs into the Fantastic Four security system after returning from a failed attempt to get a ticket to see Batman…

SPIDERMAN DOES HIS BEST IMITATION OF BATMAN

Todd McFarlane’s latest issue of Amazing Spider-Man it was Amazing Spider-Man #328 (written by David Michelinie). It was right in the middle of a story arc that led through all three Spider-Man titles from the time that Spider-Man gained the powers of Captain Universe (Captain Universe’s hook was that he was a powerful cosmic force that possessed different personas for a while, but this time he went on to choose Spider-Man).

Here, Spider-Man uses his new powers to stop some bad guys, but along the way, he does an impression of Batman…

WOLVERINE DOES HIS BEST JOKER IMITATION

The two previous titles, as well as Uncanny X-Men #258 (by Chris Claremont, Jim Lee and Scott Williams) were part of a crossover that was taking place at the time called “Acts of Vengeance”. The idea of ​​that crossover was for the supervillains of the Marvel Universe to take down their archenemies by trading villains with their opponents, so that the superheroes weren’t prepared to fight new villains.

In this arc, which introduced the new Psylocke (now in the body of an Asian woman), the villain was the Mandarin. Well, Wolverine stood in front of the powerful villain and quoted the famous Joker phrase from Batman: “Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight?”

BAT-MANIA TAKES OVER THE PAGES OF SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK

Finally, a YEAR after the premiere of BatmanSteve Gerber, Bryan Hitch and Jim Sanders III satirized Batman and the media blitz surrounding the film’s premiere in Sensational She-Hulk #19, introducing a new character, Nosferata, who does his best Batman impression on the cover…

The issue begins with young Purple Hayes (her parents are hippies) orphaned while a bad guy murders her parents while saying his version of the Joker’s catchphrase…

Young Hates decides to dedicate her life to avenging the murder of her parents…

But when she became a young woman, she still didn’t know HOW until a Darth Vader helmet hit her and she realized the way to go was to TRADE!

Soon, he has used his fortune to cover the Nosferata merchandising and promotion area (a parody of how much Batman was promoted)…

She-Hulk is in town to work on a contract related to all of this and gets to see the nonsense…

And finally, Nosferata debuts and does his best Batman…

Fun stuff, even if it’s not particularly timely.

If anyone has suggestions for a future Drawing Crazy Patterns, please email me at brianc@cbr.com.