Three relevant films in the frenetic ‘streaming’

Tik tik… boom’, ‘Don’t look up’ and ‘The power of the dog’, special level films in the constellation of platforms, where the offer no longer has limits or pauses.

Audiovisual languages ​​in recent years have been finding a more democratic and massive diffusion space. The offer of the different platforms of streaming have propelled the industry into a race against time.

The magic and craftsmanship that usually accompanied the big movie studios, and the glamor that came with the recognition of movie stars or shows large television networks have been transformed with the new communication channels that, in an overexposed way, approach us through the technological tools that we enjoy these days.

That unique way of dreaming about the characters on the screen came loaded with a platonic illusion, which was fed by the same impossibility of having access to the lives of the most beloved actors, who only from the controversy let us see glimpses of their privacy.

Times change and the last decade has given us a vertiginous evolution in their manners. Andy Warhol – American luminary who, from the plastic arts and avant-garde cinema, became a world icon and guru of modernity and created the movement of pop artwhich has a strong influence on current artistic manifestations – included in an exhibition in Stockholm (Sweden, 1968) a prophetic phrase that makes sense today more than ever: “In the future everyone will have their 15 minutes of world fame”.

And that is the panorama without measure that we live in: immediate sources of information, social networks, world standards regarding appearance or social position, figures without relevance that influence millions… All of this allows us to have a broader spectrum of society and its behaviors, but it has also changed our way of communicating and appreciating details.

The audiovisual industry transformed the premieres for which we waited years. Now they come by dozens in the suggested ones that reach the cell phone or the computer. In a certain way, this is a great advantage, due to the diversity of stories and the inclusion of characteristics of societies that did not find space in the offer before.

The tools to access these possibilities have managed to promote projects of all tastes, smells, colors and flavors. This diversity opens up a landscape of unexplored niches, of nascent communities facing specific themes and of the democratization of the image. This phenomenon of hundreds of parallel phenomena that are orbiting led the industry to standardize recognition with reference to diffusion scenarios. For this reason, since 2020 we had several titles made and exhibited on platforms of streaming nominees and winners in award seasons.

The change in the forms of distribution and the new behaviors against the

face-to-face, due to the covid-19 pandemic, they have given us premieres in theaters that will soon migrate to one of the market platforms. For this reason, within the titles nominated in the 2022 awards season we can find exclusive productions of some streaming or hybrids that dance between giant screens and televisions. The stature of these films is not subject to the medium in which they are presented. The budgets and the quality are of homogeneous competition.

‘The power of the dog’ has the stamp of Jane Campion. ARTISTIC DRAMA Among the films that are generating more comments is Tick ​​tick… boom, a musical drama set in New York in the 1990s. It tells the story from Jonathan Larson, an aspiring music writer in his 30s. Shows all the grudges artists face with the creation, the frustrations and negatives subject to the search, and the encounters and disagreements that serve as fuel. The film speaks of multiculturalism and has autobiographical overtones in the humanity of the main character. The film was directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, an actor, writer and producer of Broadway musicals. His most important work has probably been the award-winning musical hamilton, one of the pop phenomena of recent decades. The film, impeccably starring Andrew Garfield, definitely generates very strong emotions. This title, available on Netflix, is expected to be nominated for an Oscar after its successful run at the Golden Globes.

THE COMEDY OF THE METEORITE

Another movie to highlight is Don’t look up a black comedy that from satire exposes us a reality not very distant from the one we are living. It tells the story of two mediocre astronomers who discover that a meteorite is headed for Earth, and their quest to alert humanity of the impending catastrophe through the media. Petty power and ideological polarization are two essential ingredients of the film directed by Adam McKay.

It has a roster of luxury: Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Jonah Hill, among others, who take us on an interesting journey to the extreme and ask us very pertinent questions. It’s also on Netflix and certainly deserves more recognition.

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Don’t Look Up’.

CRACKED WORLD

On the same platform is available “The power of the dog”, tape directed by Jane Campion. In the leading roles are the English actor Benedict Cumberbatch and the American Kirsten Dunst, who accompany a rising star, actor Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The film tells a rural story in the Montana of 1925, based on the homonymous novel by the famous Thomas Savage. Two farmer brothers, who lead a peaceful life, without major setbacks, are startled by the appearance of a beautiful and indescribable woman and her son – a peculiar teenager – who come to crack their world.

Andrew Garfield impeccably stars in ‘Tik tik… boom’.

Humanity keeps repeating itself. Behaviors, passions and interests remain the same. The way of communicating our behaviors is the one that found new disguises.