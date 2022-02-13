This Xiaomi smartphone and smart watch pack is a bargain for 250 euros

Get one of the best duos and don’t pay too much, the Chinese firm has it all.

The Redmi Note 10 5Gone of the mobiles that we have recommended the most in recent times, is within your reach for only 172 euros on AliExpress. But the thing does not end there, you can get the smart watch Amazfit GTS for just 69 euroswhich forms a more than interesting duo.

For less than 250 euros can you take a new smartphone and a smart watch which will be your best partner. You will have everything you need to always be connected, we tell you all its features.

Xiaomi’s smartphone arrives with a screen 6.43-inch Super AMOLED and Full HD+ resolution. In the bowels of him, the MediaTek Dimension 700a solvent 8-core processor with which you will enjoy good performance.

This Redmi Note 10 also incorporates 3 rear cameras and a battery of 5,000mAh that you can upload to a maximum power of 18W. For only 172 euros, it is a purchase that you should take into account.

MediaTek Dimension 700

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.5″ Full HD+ IPS display

3 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge

USB-C, headphone jack, FM radio and 5G

The Amazfit GTS has a rounded-edge design reminiscent of the Apple Watch. Your screen has AMOLED technology and reaches 1.6 inches, along with HD resolution and a density of 341 pixels per inch. It lacks nothing, it incorporates heart rate sensor with which you can monitor your heartbeat.

Xiaomi’s smart watch will survive the watersports, it will resist water if you swim in both salt and fresh water, also if you simply want to shower with it. Will withstand a depth of 50 meters and 5 atmospheres of pressure.

Your battery promises about 14 days of autonomy with normal use, but if you use it without the heart rate sensor activated you can exceed 40 days of use. Don’t worry and enjoy without thinking about the charger.

Related topics: Mobile, Offers, Xiaomi

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!