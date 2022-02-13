This was Kendall Jenner’s reaction upon learning of Kylie’s second pregnancy

The news of second pregnancy from Kylie Jenner took by surprise to everyone, starting with his family, friends and of course, his fans. The successful businesswoman is waiting for her baby, which is believed to be born in early 2022. But one of those who received the news the happiest was undoubtedly Kendall Jennerwho told how he found out and what his reaction was when he found out that his sister is pregnant.

Kendall Jenner attended as a guest atThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, a program in which revealed his reaction to finding out that his younger sister Kylie was pregnant again. The presenter asked him about the news of the arrival of a new baby in the family and the model could not hide her emotion.

How did Kendall react when she found out about her sister’s pregnancy, Kylie Jenner?

Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

“She called me on the phone, I answered and she showed me a small picture of the ultrasound. I said, ‘My God!’ She wasn’t that surprised because she knew it would happen at some point, but she does excite me. It is a blessing. It is wonderful”, said Kendall Jenner during the interview.

Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall have a unique connection, somehow The model knew that her sister would give little Stormi a little brother in a short time, so she was not surprised by all of Kylie’s pregnancy. In addition to the fact that the model is about to receive her 20th nephew, since her brother, Burt Jenner, is also expecting her third child.

Photo: Instagram @kendalljenner

Kylie Jenner had tried for “almost a year” to get pregnantbut did not succeed until now, according to Us Weekly. Kylie really he wanted his children to be close in age because he feels very close to Kendall [Jenner] and he wants that for Stormi,” the source said.

In the conversation Kendall assured that she considers herself a good babysitter but that at the moment she prefers to be the “cool aunt”. She this way she went how the model reacted, who along with her sister Kylie and the whole family, await the arrival of the new babyof whom they have not revealed if it will be a boy or a girl, nor the exact date of their birth.

