This is what we know about the European limited edition of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – Nintenderos

Here comes an interesting message related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case about Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and its limited edition.

Three Hopes will have a limited edition

In the text that we leave you below, we can know all the details confirmed for now about its limited edition. This has only been announced for Europe at the moment and we do not have images available.

What we do know is that it will include a copy of the game, an art book, a tapestry map of Fódlan, 5 acrylic figurines and a set of character postcards. We will have to be attentive to see when images and more details about its official price are shared.

Here is the message shared shortly after the game’s announcement in the Nintendo Direct:

A limited edition of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will launch alongside the game on 06/24! pic.twitter.com/EOeuBCmcSC —Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) February 9, 2022

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link.

The premise of the game

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes: Players will team up with characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses to engage in colossal battles across an Edelgard-ravaged Fódlan, Dimitri, Claude, and other characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses return to prove their worth as warriors. Players will be able to pull off impressive combos and incredible special moves in action-packed, real-time combat. They’ll hack through hordes of enemies with Edelgard’s ax or Dimitri’s spear, or shoot them from afar with Claude’s bow. The time has come to fight for a better future in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, coming to Nintendo Switch on June 24. On the other hand, on the same day of the launch, a limited edition of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will also go on sale, which includes an art book, a tapestry map of Fódlan, a set of five acrylic figures of characters, a set of character postcards and the game card.

