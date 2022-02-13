This is how Jennifer Aniston overcame her fear of carbohydrates

For much of his life, Jennifer Aniston has had to deal with intense scrutiny from the public. Since she played Rachel Green in friends, the actress became a very loved person and, as often happens, her private life has since become a recurring topic of conversation in the media. Almost 30 years later, the actress has admitted that she had to go to therapy to overcome all the speculation about her love life or her decision not to be a mother.

But it’s not the only thing Aniston has had to overcome in recent years. It seems that he has also dealt with personal battles related to food, specifically with the carbohydrate intake.

In a recent interview with the magazine People, the star has revealed that the consumption of carbohydrates was one of his biggest fears. For years, Anniston was afraid of eating any carbohydrate food, so much so that came to acquire a kind of phobia towards bread. But, as she has revealed, it is something that she has been able to overcome and now she no longer lets her terror of the bread basket rule her life.

“I started to give myself a break, allowing myself to eat pasta or a sandwich. Everyone is afraid of the bread basket, but there is no reason to have it. As long as it is eaten in moderation,” he explains. Since has brought carbohydrates back into your lifeAnniston admits that her body is aware of the change and she loves it. “My body seems to appreciate when I eat carbohydrates, it’s like thanking me for not depriving it of the things it likes.”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Even so, the interpreter assures that she exercises daily and has commented on several occasions that she follows intermittent fasting. Although in general, at 52 years old, she affirms that she has decided to enjoy herself and not deprive herself of anything.

In his morning routine there is no ostentation. She just gets up, meditates, drinks a cup of coffee with collagen powder – now she is the creative director of a supplement brand – she walks her dogs and then usually does some training, as she has told AND! Entertainment.

He has a particular fondness for Pilates, who came into his life after suffering a back injury during training. Anniston claims that this discipline helps him feel better by reducing the tension in his body. “When I injured my back, I said to myself, ‘Maybe it was doing that twist squat move.’ He explains that he likes to do exercises with variations where he “adds four moves into one,” despite the consequences .

Even so, he explains that he is fine. “I have been able to run, which is my passion. I am going to start incorporating running little by little to my training”.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io