They recreate the city of Springfield from The Simpsons in Minecraft

Minecraft is the ultimate creation tool, where with a little creativity, and quite a bit of effort and perseverance, you can literally design anything you want block by block. Yesterday we showed how the VALORANT Bind map recreated block by block in the Sandbox, and now it’s time to see one of the most iconic cities on television.

We talk about Springfieldthe city where the stories of The Simpsons, and that surely we all have in memory. iconic places like The Simpsons house or their neighbors, the Flanders, the Kwik-E-Mart or Moe’s Tavern, everyone is inside this recreation.

We can also see large spaces like the Nuclear Power Plant, the Planetarium or the Springfield Isotopes Stadium. The creation has been under construction for seven months and has not yet finished, as confirmed by its developer, BlocksterCraft.

The recreation has taken as a guide the city that we can see in The Simpsons Hit & Run, a game released for the PlayStation 2 and that many ask for a remake for the new generation. And while this is far from it, it is nice to see the great city of Springfield faithfully recreated in Minecraft.