They have applied 14 thousand 60 third doses against Covid-19 in Ahome

Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A total of 14 thousand 60 vaccines AstraZeneca runresponsive to the third dose against Covid-19are those that have been applied so far in the municipality of Ahome, announced the Ministry of Welfare.

Just yesterday, Monday, December 14, 4,020 people received their booster dose at the four vaccination centers that operated without setbacks.

In El Guayabo there were 1,170; in the Ejido Mochis there were 770 vaccines applied; in Topolobampo: 940 and in the Ejido 9 de Diciembre thousand 140. This reaches the figure of 14 thousand 060 reinforcement doses applied in the municipality of Ahome.

Vaccination continues today

Today, Tuesday, the vaccination brigades will continue in El Estero, Campo La Arrocera, Ricardo Flores Magón and for the second consecutive day in Ejido Mochis.

For tomorrow, Wednesday the 15th and until Saturday, December 18, the following three vaccination macrocenters will remain active for the residents of Los Mochis:
• Aurelio Rodríguez Sports City
• University City of the UAS
• Centennial Sports Center

A call is made to the inhabitants of the city of Los Mochis to respect the call for rural localities and to avoid going to the vaccination centers in the ejidos and thereby contribute to not generating agglomeration with which they put themselves at risk and place in a vulnerable situation to those summoned.

