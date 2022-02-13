They denounce that former IVAI commissioner, Yolli García, is a political prisoner in Veracruz

Relatives and friends of the former commissioner president of the Veracruz Institute of Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (IVAI), Yolli García Álvarez, denounced that the former official was detained and has remained in prison for almost two years, in retaliation for resolutions issued by the body she presided over and that annoyed the governor Cuitlahuac Garcia Jimenez.

Adán Armenta, husband of the former official, reported that García Álvarez was arrested on March 26, 2020, one day after concluding her post, accused of having appointed, along with two other commissioners with whom she was part of the IVAI plenary, staff of the Institute’s Internal Control Body (OIC), without having powers to do so.

According to the lawyer of the former commissioner, Benito Carpinteiro, she was accused of improper exercise of public service, abuse of authority and coalition, which is irregular because the three crimes are charged with the same action.

Later, on December 22, 2020, she was accused of committing the crime of omission, for not having provided a budget for the OIC, despite the fact that the state government did not label a budget for it.

Armenta commented that, although none of the crimes is considered serious, the criminal judge handling the case, Gregorio Esteban Noriega Velasco, ordered preventive detention with the argument that he could escape, despite the fact that they proved that he has lived in Veracruz since For more than 10 years, his children have been going to school in the state, and he ordered their confinement in the Pacho Viejo Social Rehabilitation Center, in the city of Xalapa.

In addition, he stressed that the other two former commissioners were allowed to continue the process in freedom.

He made the governor angry and he would have taken revenge

The husband of the former commissioner explained that the case for which the former official remains in prison dates back to July 2019, when the IVAI plenary session resolved that the Ministry of Public Security should deliver the information on the acquisition of 160 patrols that a citizen He requested via the National Transparency Platform, which reversed the governor’s decision to reserve all information related to that case for up to five years.

Likewise, according to Armenta, the governor was also annoyed by the decision of the IVAI plenary session to order the State Comptroller General’s Office to hand over information on the file of an official from the Finance and Administration Secretariat, who is a relative of the governor, which placed the agent in a conflict of interest situation.

He said that both situations would have bothered the president and that is what explains why one day after leaving office he has been arrested and is now a “political prisoner.”

He stated that in both cases his wife received threats. Specifically, a person stopped her in the street and told her to “lower two lines on her bullshit” and by other means they told her that “they were going to screw her up, nothing more than she left office.”

The lawyer Carpinteiro said that the complaint that allowed the capture of García Álvarez was filed by the head of the IVAI OIC, Alfonso Velásquez Trejo, considering that the appointments of two OIC officials were made by the plenary session without having the powers to do so. This despite the fact that Velázquez Trejo himself was the one who proposed the names of the officials to the plenary session, who, by the way, continue to work at the IVAI in the same positions to date.

He commented that the then anti-corruption prosecutor, José Alfredo Corona Lizárraga, who requested and obtained an arrest warrant against the former commissioner, was later appointed IVAI commissioner.

García Álvarez’s husband commented that on the day of her arrest, the former official had been summoned to a café by the current IVAI commissioner president, Naldy Patricia Rodriguez (who previously worked as the head of the Transparency Unit of the Government Secretariat of Veracruz), to explain some details of the position, but when she arrived at the place she was detained by the police.

On the other hand, Adán Armenta reported that his wife is currently in the Civil Hospital of Xalapa, because her health is very delicate. There he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, which can lead to cardiac arrest or stroke.

She said that although they have requested permission for her private doctor to treat her, they have not authorized it and they have not been given access to the medical file.

diego.badillo@eleconomista.mx