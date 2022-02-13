They announce when the decision on the future of the Russian skater Kamila Valíeva in the JJ.OO will be announced. from Beijing

This Friday, the International Control Agency (ITA) announced that the doping test that was carried out on December 25, 2021 on the Russian athlete showed the presence of trimetazidine.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced that the case of the young Russian figure skater Kamila Valíeva will be heard this Sundayand that the decision about his future at the Winter Olympics in Beijing will be announced the next day, February 14thjust one day before the first individual event in the women’s category is held.

The statement issued by the agency reports that the hearing will be held on February 13 at 8:30 p.m. (Beijing time) by videoconference. “The decision is expected to be notified to the parties on the afternoon of Monday, February 14, 2022,” the document concludes.

The CAS indicated that the hearing will be supervised by a panel of arbitrators made up of the Italian Fabio Iudica, the American Jeffrey Benz and the Slovenian doctor Vesna Bergant Rakocevic.

Likewise, the CAS confirmed that the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Ice Skating Union filed requests to challenge the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to lift Valíeva’s provisional suspension.

The participation of the Russian skater in the following competitions of the Olympic Games was left under question after the International Control Agency (ITA) announced this Friday that the doping test that was carried out on the 25th of December 2021 to the athlete showed the presence of trimetazidine.

The agency pointed out that the result of the analysis arrived on February 8, after which the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) imposed a provisional suspension on Valíeva that prevented her from participating in training and competitions, and that it was lifted after the appeal of the athlete, presented on February 9.

The World Anti-Doping Agency, the International Olympic Committee and the International Skating Union have challenged RUSADA’s decision and want the suspension reinstated.