These are all the commercials that will appear in the game (VIDEOS)

The 2022 Super Bowl takes place this Sunday, February 13, and during the game broadcast between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Californiaspectacular commercials will be present.

The Super Bowl is the most watched sporting event in the United States, which is why it represents a good opportunity for brand exposure, since the show brings together millions of viewers.

The exposure is such that the cost of presenting a commercial at the sporting event is around 6.2 million dollars for 30 seconds on the air.

it may interest you

Some of the most anticipated commercials of the Super Bowl are Zendaya for Squarespace, Alexa in which Scarlett Johansson participates, as well as Salma Hayek as a Greek goddess for BMW and Demi Moore with Mila Kunis for AT&T, among others. plus.

Then we leave you the commercials that you can not miss in the Super Bowl of this 2022.

Super Bowl Commercial with Zendaya for Squarespace

Lindsay Lohan ad for Planet Fitness

Salma Hayek and Arnold Schwarzenegger star in BMW commercial

Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen appear in Lay’s commercial

Ewan McGregor in Expedia Super Bowl Commercial

Pete Davidson and Jerod Mayo Advertise Hellmann’s at the Super Bowl

Demi Moore and Mila Kunis together in the Super Bowl commercial

Scarlett Johansson commercial for Alexa

BTS commercial with Samsung at the Super Bowl

K.R.