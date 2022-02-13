‘The wrecker’ and employment trends

Last night, after finishing some pending readings of the virtual course for the master’s degree I’m taking, I stayed watching television.

Making zapping I found the wreckerthat 1993 film with a physically more natural Sandra Bullock and Sylvester Stallone with less flattened faces, and Wesley Snipes in the role of the villain of villains.

For that time, the story was pure futurism in a dystopian society. Cop John Spartan (Stallone) and convict Simon Phoenix (Snipes) are thawed out—they had been embalmed as punishment for the former’s cakes and the latter’s misdeeds—in a Los Angeles of 2032.

In that year of the future, which for us is just around the corner, cars are intelligent (they had the option of driving them automatically or driving them as they have done since Ford’s Model T in 1908), homes have lighting that works at a voice order, there are videoconferences, the systems detect when a moral or legal infraction is committed (and they print the part right there) and the computers control everything.

In one scene, Spartan (Stallone) inserts a small CD into a player on a computer to watch a video.

In the year the film came out, music and video cassettes (Betamax or VHS) dominated. Something was already heard about CDs and DVDs. We saw the mini CD after 2000. The change was coming. Internet was beginning to be deployed with “broadband” technology dial up (via landline connection).

The owner of the Blockbuster chain was offered a system to distribute movies over the Internet, as Napster did with music between 1999 and 2002. You know the story. It was the same decade that ended with the financial crisis in the United States, which hit companies in Costa Rica.

Just before the crisis, Apple launched the iPhone, operators moved to third generation (3G) technology, the explosion of social networks came, and Google and Facebook amassed fortunes with digital advertising.

For the following years the change was accelerated. Digital advertising, online stores, delivery services and apps (delivery) and omnichannel grew, impacting tourism, restaurants, shops, businesses and other industries. Some were taking advantage of it, and when the pandemic hit, they were prepared.

In front of where I live, a cafeteria managed to sustain itself in the middle of the confinement with the delivery and promoting on social media. An ice cream parlor, some shops and boutiques, a language academy and a technical study center, among others, could not even react.

Ten years had passed between one crisis and another. The crisis caused by the pandemic was unexpected, although the infections and closures of cities and borders emerged since the end of October 2019. The real estate crisis had also been warned about as much as, before September 11, 2001, the intelligence services already knew who was bin laden

In the wreckerwhich we remember was released in 1993, Lenina Huxley (Sandra Bullock) tells Startan of a series of epidemics that have hit the world.

We humans have a tendency to ignore warnings. We see the sign High or the yellow light of the traffic light and we accelerate. They tell us which foods and drinks are harmful to health: we carry on as if nothing had happened. In politics we could do the exercise. We ignore them and they always end up blaming the messenger.

At this moment what are the warnings for companies and in employment?

I do a quick review and I find a number of articles that are, for example, in the World Economic Forum on the problems of well-being and mental health due to the pandemic, in theory. I keep browsing to find the trends. I’m looking for more. Any…

Until I realise: that’s the trend!

Like any concern in these organizations, it is not a free issue. The revaluation of health and well-being impacts businesses not only in the products and services that consumers demand. Also in the workplace.

In developed countries, people choose to resign to create their own businesses, work as freelancinggo digital nomads, write or survive for a while with the savings.

In our countries, young people are beginning to pay attention to whether companies (local or international) offer flexible work (anywhere, anytime), benefit packages, and a culture of equity, non-discrimination, and sustainability. And that trend spreads to other generations.

Today we know that we can work with the beach or a forest as a landscape through the office window. As in everything, some companies are more willing to provide these facilities first, others wait to see what will happen and not a few do not want the possibility to be mentioned. We just don’t learn from the antecedents.

During the pandemic, many companies laid off staff or adjusted contracts, hours, and salaries. People, whose family expenses could not change in the same proportion, had to look for income.

With the reactivation, those companies returned to employ personnel. A good part of the former employees —who had the experience and language— were working especially in international firms. I have also published in the SMEs section of EF several stories of entrepreneurs who started a business and do not plan to leave it now that they have changed their mental chip and see that it allows them to be close to their families or have time of their own.

Even before the pandemic, it happened to many local companies that the collaborators or the best candidates that came to them preferred international firms. There were many complaints from local companies that made an entire investment in recruitment, interviewed any number of candidates, chose someone and in the end the chosen people did not show up or notify them.

Today one sees many people looking for options in global companies, especially. There are also those who explore having their own business, especially based on high technology (be it a startup or fintech or another) and look at opportunities outside the country. Can companies continue to afford their talent going elsewhere or not finding what they need? The signs are there. There are two options.

In the final scene of the wrecker, Spartan (Stallone) kisses the heroine, instead of the virtual method with immersive reality headsets (as in the metaverse, we would say today) of a scene before the denouement. All of us will agree that, in this case, the traditional experience is better than the virtual one. Or not?

Unlike the movie, however, it is not always possible or advisable for companies to continue doing things like the old days.