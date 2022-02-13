‘The War of Tomorrow’: Chris Pratt, time travel and aliens in the first ‘teaser’ – Movie News

The film, directed by Chris McKay, premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.

Tomorrow’s Warthe science fiction and time travel film starring Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), opens in Amazon Prime Video the July 2nd. The film, directed by Chris McKay (Batman: The Lego Movie), has just released its first teaser.

In the film, Pratt plays Dan Forester, a high school teacher and family man who embarks on a dangerous mission to save the fate of our planet. In 2051, humanity is losing the world war against the aliens. When a group of time travelers travels to the present to deliver this important notice, soldiers and citizens are transported to the future to join the fight. Dan Forester will join this fight and he won’t be alone. He will have the help of a scientist and her father in his fight to save humanity.

In addition to Pratt, Tomorrow’s War Amazon Prime Video features Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale), JK Simmons (Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Betty Gilpin (The Hunt), Sam Richardson (A promising young woman), Edwin Hodge (Election: The Night of the Beasts), Keith Powers (Straight Outta Compton) and Seychelles Gabriel (Trick). On these lines, do not miss the advance.