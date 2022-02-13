The unexpected mockery of an idol from Tigres to Palmeiras

André-Pierre Gignac is an idol for Tigres. All-time top scorer for the club with 156 goals in 272 games played since his arrival in 2015, the French striker became a legend of the Mexican team. Having been a multi-champion – he won four MX Leagues, one Concachampions and three Champion of Champions trophies -, He was also the protagonist of the Club World Cup in which the Felines scored a feat by reaching the final against Bayern Munich.

Now, concluded a new edition of the championship that confronts the continental champions in the United Arab Emirates, the one that ended in Chelsea’s Olympic lap, The 36-year-old attacker surprised social networks with an unexpected mockery of Palmeiras, a finalist who fell (2-1) in overtime against the Blues. In social networks, the former Olympique de Marseille remembered the Brazilians, of whom he was the executioner in the 2021 semifinals.

Gignac celebrates his goal against Palmeiras in the last Club World Cup.

In the last few hours, Gignac uploaded a post to his Instagram after Tigres (3-1) triumphed over Chivas de Guadalajara as a visitor this Saturday, a match in which he scored a goal. “156… Come on, Tigres. #Effort, #Dedication #PalmeirasNãoTemMundial”, wrote the experienced player with Mexican nationality, causing surprise by the hashtags used and the mention of Verdão.



André-Pierre Gignac and his mockery of Palmeiras: “#palmeirasnaotemmundial”. Photo/Capture: Instagram.

It should be remembered that, in the 2020 Club World Cup played last year, the striker was the author of the penalty that allowed the Felinos to win the semi-final match (1-0) against Palmeiras, eliminating those led by Abel Ferreira from the tournament – they were in fourth position – and reaching the final against Bayern Munich, where they fell by the minimum.

THE PUBLICATION OF GIGNAC AND THE PALITO TO PALMEIRAS

