The Sun criticizes Toluca after Stefi Jiménez ruptured ligaments

The worst news at Atlético de San Luis was confirmed and its starting goalkeeper, Stefi Jiménez, suffered a partial tear in the anterior cruciate ligament, for which you will miss your team’s activity for the remainder of February and part of March.

The goalkeeper suffered an injury to her right knee after stepping poorly in her attempt to control the ball, which gave rise to the controversial move by Toluca Femenil, who took advantage of the goalkeeper’s injury to score the first goal of the match. The Mexican club was singled out for ignoring Fair Play in action.

Context: minute 33 of @AtletiDeSLPFem vs @TolucaFemenilStefani Jimenez is injured, the ball is loose, with Stefani thrown and the players of the @TolucaFemenil They take the opportunity to score a goal. Null FairPlay pic.twitter.com/va6wk6RqAl – Brenda Chavez (@BRChavezChavez) February 7, 2022

The play reached England

The play reached Europe and was criticized by the English press. “Deportivo Toluca Femenil was guilty of sports misconduct,” published The Sun in its weekend version, almost a week after the move.

Atlético de San Luis reported that the rupture of the cruciate ligament is partial and the knee is stable, so the team’s medical report indicated that the soccer player will recover without the need for surgery and her recovery will be “three or four weeks with constant evaluations”.

Stefi Jiménez will not need surgery

Jiménez is already working on his recovery in the gym, where he performs physiotherapy sessions to recover and return to the courts for the end of the season, while shis position is filled by Ivette Alvarado.

Prior to the game on the seventh day, against Atlas at the Jalisco Stadium, the Atlético de San Luis players posed together with Jiménez’s shirt to show support and encouragement in their recovery process.

“It’s for you, Stefi Jiménez, soon you will be with us”, posted the team on his Twitter account.

The Potosí club rescued the tie in the match played at the Jalisco Stadium, so that it has two consecutively tied matches and outside the Liguilla zone, the product of a single victory in the campaign.