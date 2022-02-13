The strange symptom of Covid-19 that affects the size of the penis

United States.- The symptoms of Covid-19 are everywhere, but some are rarer than others, however there is one that has men worried, since they have been registered penis shrinkage effects due to coronavirus.

A man claimed that his penis shrank after testing positive for Covid-19, the subject of anonymous identity has been warned by doctors that the effects on your member could be irreversible.

The 30-year-old American man is devastated by the terrible news, he thinks he was “blessed” with a larger size of his member but now it’s just normal size.

Read more: “I have decided to kill us for the good of my daughters”: Mother murdered her two girls with a drug overdose

According to a University College London study of 3,400 people found that the rare symptom of penis shrinkage it occurred in 200 people after contracting Covid-19.

The case of the “Covid Penis”

On the podcast called “Hoy to Do It,” the anonymous man said the following: “I am a straight man in my thirties. In July of last year I contracted covid And he was very sick.”

He added that when he left the hospital, he had some problems with erectile dysfunction. But they gradually got better with some medical attention, but it seems that he was left with a “little problem”.

“my penis has shrunk. Before I got sick, I was above average, not huge, but definitely bigger than normal. Now I’ve lost about an inch and a half (about four centimeters) and this is clearly below average.”

“Apparently due to vascular damageand my doctors seem to think it’s probably permanent.”

She added that it really shouldn’t matter, but it has had a profound impact on her confidence and abilities in bed.

In the podcast with the American urologist, Ashley Winter, he said that it is true that having erectile dysfunction leads to a shortening.

“You have this period of time where the penis does not stretchwhere, you know, it doesn’t get all this blood, and that can lead to penile scarring and penile shortening.”

The man’s case is potential evidence that Covid-19 can enter the bloodstream of the penis and produce a adequate blood flow to the penisand that can cause erectile dysfunction.

The doctor referred to the study of a urologist who found the case of two men who had fully recovered from the virus and still had traces on their penisesBoth men underwent penile implant surgeries months after being infected.

However, there is hope for all these poor guys, because on the podcast the experts said that there are treatments for erectile dysfunction that could help them recover from the traumatic experience.

Read more: Purely by chance! Hungry badger discovers ancient treasure from Roman times in Spain