Jennifer Aniston: the rejuvenating outfit she wore on her 53rd birthday | Photo: Special

The famous actress of the nineties Jennifer Aniston surprises once again in the day of his birthday and it is that he has shown off with his rejuvenating outfit that is the most beautiful and inspiring, of course his characteristic blonde hair also stands out on his 53rd birthday.

Jennifer Aniston is one of the people known as Traga years, since her participation in Friends she looks spectacular, a contagious smile and of course the most beautiful clothes that highlight her unique personality.

On her 53rd birthday, Jennifer Aniston who born on February 11, 1969 has posed majestically with a pants full of golden stripsbut the American comedian, director and film producer knows about trends because she boasts flared pants.

Without a doubt, the piece of clothing in gold color gives a few centimeters to its 1.64 tallit is simply the most magnificent pants and that makes the birthday girl smile, who shares a short video on her social networks.

But as if that were not enough, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux wears a black long sleeve blousethis perfects its silhouette and stylizes it even more, although the truth is that it does not need it, on the sleeves it has a teddy style most fun.

Jennifer Joanna Aniston was born in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California in the United States and her singular beauty makes her the favorite by far among all the members of Friends, even many years after the end of this comedy series.

A sunny day is the one that Jennifer Aniston had in her 53rd birthdaywhich made the hundreds of golden strips on her pants make her shine like a worthy Hollywood starwith his family, friends and his dogs celebrated his big day.

The interpreter of Rachel Green in the TV series Friends has shared a short video on his official account Instagramwhere she wears the perfect outfit to look radiant just on her birthday.

Of course, the infinity of compliments for Jennifer Aniston have not been lacking, of course they have not waited for the Congratulations for one more year of life for the actress who has given moments of fun in her career as an artist.