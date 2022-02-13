The reason Iron Man didn’t return to the Marvel Universe

MADRID, 13 Feb. (CultureLeisure) –

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home) has marked a before and after for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. The hero has grown older, who since Homecoming established a close relationship with his mentor, Tony Stark. With the character played by Robert Downey Jr. already deceased In both the second and third installments of the wall-crawler, one of the film’s screenwriters has explained the real reason Iron Man didn’t return in the latest installment of the spider franchise.

Chris Mckenaone of those responsible for the film’s script together with Erik Sommers revealed in a question and answer session with Jeff Goldsmith that the reason why the Avenger embodied by Downewy Jr did not appear in the film directed by Jon Watts.

“Honestly, that’s kind of a flop in the halls of Marvel, at least in our experience. They don’t like to go back to it all the time… I mean, Tony’s shadow is long even after Endgame, and we deal with it in Far From Home. But I think everyone understood that we couldn’t keep going to Tony for a resource“said the screenwriter.

“I think we started to get it as we were writing this that he’s not Uncle Ben. I mean, he is a father figure. There was a bond between them. In Endgame he even has a picture of Peter and seems to be the morale boost he needs in the end for him to risk it all and thus try to restore balance to the universe,” McKena said.

The co-writer went on to add that in writing the script they began to realize that there was an opportunity to tell a completely different story for Peter Parker, as, in his own words, “by the end of this movie maybe it’s a different origin story than everyone else has assumed up to this point. I don’t think having Tony there would have changed anything.”

“I think we realized that the real moral drive, the beacon of Peter’s life is his Aunt May. And that for the first time is really put to the test. If you can really live with that ethical code that has been instilled in you. That’s what this Peter Parker story is about,” he concluded.