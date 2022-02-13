The reaction of a child after the Chilean of Memo Martínez with Puebla

What is this water coming out of my eyes? Puebla rescued a valuable draw against Atlas at the start of Day 5 of Liga MX, but beyond adding a point, memo martinez he stole the spotlights with a Chilean goal. At the last minute, the Cuauhtémoc Stadium inexplicably exploded.

So much so that a little boy stood out during tears because he burst into tears. Well they say out there that there are times when soccer is more than a sport and this is one of them. Once Martínez scored the 1-1, the cameras captured him extremely excited.

Users in social networks took up the image in all possible ways and even Puebla replied to continue with the emotion for what was done by Memo Martínez. So without further ado, check out this boy’s defining gem and emotion:

The fans, a prize for Puebla after Memo Martínez’s goal

The celebration for the Chilean by Memo Martínez excited all the followers of Liga MX and DT Nicolás Larcamón could not contain himself either. The Argentine strategist boasts a very solid team and stressed that moments like the one with the little boy in tears are part of a prize that the whole group receives.

“I feel that it is one of the biggest prizes a team can have, not even a coach or a player; It is the greatest intangible reward that a team that makes an effort, that works and that excites an entire city can have. The truth is extremely gratifying, for the team it is very pleasant.

“We work for prestige, for every day we have greater challenges, but that is part of a prize that is not easily found“added the helmsman.