The price of the Redmi Note 11 series for Spain is filtered

Although the Redmi Note 11 series was presented globally at the end of last January, we still did not have an official arrival date. Xiaomi Spain has summoned us next week to know all the details of these models.

Next Thursday, February 17, we have an appointment at 6:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) to meet the Redmi Note 11, 11S and 11 Pro. An event focused on the Spanish market in which new products from its ecosystem will also be presented.

These models no longer have any unknowns for us. We know all your details and specifications. We just have to meet what will be the price of each model for our market and when will it officially go on sale.

As we have been able to know from Xiaomi4Mi, the Redmi Note 11 will arrive with a recommended price that will start from 230 euros and the 11S of the 270 euros. While the Note 11 Pro without 5G will depart from 280 euros and the version with 5G from 300 euros.

Our sources tell us that both the Redmi Note 11 as the 11S will start their sale from the 18th with a promotional price that will start at 200 euros. However, for the Pro models we will have to wait until mid-March.

