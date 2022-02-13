The photos and videos of Adele’s fun night in a London gay nightclub

The networks burst with viral videos and photos of Adele enjoying like never before from the gay nightclub called “Heaven Night Club” in London, where she arrived with a group of friends who celebrated by her side without any brake.

Acclaimed by millions of fans around the world, the singer returned to London to participate in the Brit Awards, where she shone again, sweeping three awards for best album, artist and song.

And from her hometown, the artist caused a stir by being the center of a night of drinks in which she let all her joy flow without hesitation. Her boyfriend Rich Paul did not accompany her on this evening.

Adele dancing pole dance

The interpreter of “Easy on Me” starred in hours of full fun without notice in the London nightclub. From a VIP box she sang “It’s Raining Men”, among the crowd of people who were on site.

More than one was surprised, because nobody could believe that the British superstar was present in the place, which he arrived from the back a little after midnight and before the live show began.

After laughing and sharing with her friends, Adele jumped on stage and there she was the judge of the drag show and “Porn Idol”, in which, making a parody of “Pop Idol”, instead of singing, they get naked, detailed the Daily Mail when publishing the photos and videos of the singer.

Hours before appearing at the venue, the superstar was the special guest in the pre-recording of “The Graham Norton Show”, where she shone with her spontaneity and witty responses on a television evening in which she looked beautiful in a nude color ensemble from the firm Fendi, valued at more than 4 thousand 400 dollars.

And with such a spectacular outfit, she was seen pouncing on a tube located in the center of the dance floor, which she took in her arms and wanted to dance, simulating the experts who master this technique, achieving the audience’s applause.

Minutes before, the 33-year-old interpreter had taken off her luxurious bra and was left only with the black transparent bodysuit she was wearing underneath.

Adele’s crazy hour lasted until after three in the morning. Her recalled hangovers from her past led her to state in October 2021 that she would stay away from drinking to take care of her voice and because she then suffered from anxiety in the hours that followed.

The London tabloid recalled that it is not the first time that Adele has been drunk in a gay bar. In 2019, together with her friend Jennifer Lawrence, she was at the Pieces Gay Bar in New York and the photos of the famous drinking, laughing and dancing were the sensation of the networks.

And @Adele is on stage at Pieces tonight. Oh boy, this is fun pic.twitter.com/e7fesvNIEI – Papacito Bach (@papacitobach) March 23, 2019

