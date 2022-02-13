The new candidate for the Mexican National Team

Mexico could change coach

February 12, 2022 5:32 p.m.

The position of Gerardo Martino in the Mexican National Team is not sure. Although in recent games Mexico got 7 of 9 points played, the team’s performance on the field has the directors of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF). Gerardo Martino managed to save his position momentarily after beating Panama.

Mexico has still not managed to get its ticket to the World Cup in Qatar. Although it is very close, the octagonal is not over yet, since there are still three games to play, where anything can happen. The “Tri” managed to put pressure on the United States, squad that fell to Canada and allowed Mexico to get close.

But not everything is joy, since a bad combination of results in the following commitments could put at risk the pass to the World Cup and the possible playoff, since Panama and Costa Rica have been pressing dangerously. That is why Martino must improve the performance of his coaches, if not, they will thank him.

In the event that the Argentine leaves the national bench, there are several candidates to take his position. the favorite of Yon de Luisa would be Miguel Herrera, current coach of Tigres. If the “Louse” does not accept, plan B would be Ricardo Ferretti, manager of the Bravos de Juárez. There is also the case of Nicholas Larcamon, who has had a great performance with Puebla, but one more name has come out.

Andrés Lillini could be the coach of Mexico

To the surprise of many, various media have nominated as a possible replacement for Martino Andres Lilini. The current Pumas coach has not been officially polled, but with the performance he has had with the university students and his style of play, it would not be unreasonable for him to become a candidate in the future.

