The networks hallucinate when rescuing some images of Kylie Jenner in 2012

The years go by and it is clear that they are not noticed in the same way in all of them. The case of Kylie Jenner It has been one of the most surprising in recent years and, more specifically, in recent hours. The young American celebrity accumulates millions of followers around the world, and it was precisely one of them who took the trouble to rescue several images of the model when she was 16 years old and she was a teenager.

Radically different nine years later

The user who posted this video, which quickly went viral on TikTokhas been the main cause of in the last hours the followers of Kylie Jenner can not talk about anything else. The celebritiessister of Kim Kardashian and a prominent member of the ‘Klan’, has been heavily criticized in recent times precisely for an excessive use of filters on social networks and also for various issues related to her physique.

However, what many did not expect or did not remember was the physical appearance of Kylie Jenner when she was 15 and 16 years old, and that this user rescued to save the rest of her followers from doing so: “I’ve gone to the top of Kylie Jenner’s Instagram so you don’t have to“. This helpful user possibly did not expect the wave of reactions that it was going to trigger among the followers of the celebritieswho couldn’t believe their appearance.

Enlarge TikTok

“It’s literally not the same person”, “who is it?” or “completely different” are some of the comments that during the last hours have been read in the TikTok of this user, and it is that social networks have hallucinated with the radically different appearance that Kylie Jenner currently presents compared to these snapshots of 2012.