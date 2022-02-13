The metaverse: a good investment opportunity, but in the long term, according to experts

Madrid, Feb. 13 (EUROPA PRESS) – The metaverse represents a good investment opportunity, but experts emphasize that “there is still a long way to go”, so we will have to wait for it to develop further for the returns to materialize .

What is currently identified as a metaverse is an immersive 3D environment shared by multiple users, in which you can interact through a digital interpretation of your physical image, known as an avatar.

This industry made international headlines in October 2021, when Facebook announced the change of name of the parent company to Meta with the aim of unifying the activities of the social media giant with the metaverse.

According to a Grayscale report, the sector could present a revenue opportunity of up to one trillion dollars (877,443 million euros).

In fact, video games like Fortnite and Roblox have already created metaverses for their online players and held virtual concerts with artists like Ariana Grande and Travis Scott that have drawn more attendees than live performances, according to a report by Fidelity International.

“The potential could be impressive, but the technology needs to improve before the metaverse can be widely adopted,” notes Fidelity International.

“AR headsets need to improve computing power, battery life, projectors, and frame design to be commercially viable, and this development will take time.”

The CEO and co-founder of the Heytrade investment platform, Ramiro Martínez-Pardo, agrees: «There is still a lot of work to do and doubts to resolve. Now, what is certain is that those companies and investors that are capable of imagining and implementing new business models in this new reality will benefit from a unique opportunity that we are just beginning to glimpse today.”

In addition, Fidelity International is not very clear about how the “internet giants” are going to work to develop a space that is open and diverse.

For this reason, he considers that investors should take this trend into account in their investments, but “perhaps not immediately”. “In the longer term, it could have a huge impact on businesses throughout the global technology supply chain and eventually the rest of the 2D economy,” he concludes.

Abrdn’s Senior Investment Director of Asian Equities, Pruksa Iamthongthong, has recently noted that the metaverse “could end up being as big a development as the internet was in the 1990s”, while others have called it “the evolution nature of the internet.

Although its development is still at a very early stage, Iamthongthong sees opportunities in the ‘hardware’, infrastructure support and virtual platforms, while from a geographical point of view, China and Korea have stood out.

Asian companies, in general, will play a larger role in this regard, from the assembly and distribution of hardware to the development of centralized and decentralized platforms.

Martínez-Pardo has highlighted that the industry that is at the forefront of this process is ‘gaming’, «where both ‘hardware’ and ‘software’ have been advancing for years to an immersive model with their own business models created around of the identity of the players.

The “key” role of cybersecurity

The Bankinter Foundation maintains in a report published this week that cybersecurity will play a “key” role in this process, after the episodes of large-scale computer attacks that took place last year.

“Weaving security networks strong enough to articulate systems that protect the user is not an easy task, but it is necessary,” he stressed.

From Nextep Finance they believe that the key to taking advantage of this new technological revolution is to bet on smaller companies against large market players such as Meta.

“Microsoft’s purchase of Activision is a good example, as are the purchases made by Facebook. They teach us that the key to making the third phase of the digital revolution profitable is to find those smaller companies for which the big players will pay millions to have their technology and the ‘know how’ that they lack”, highlighted the partner founder and strategy director of the firm, Víctor Alvargonzález.

Alvargonzález also considers that this type of investment should not be made with traditional funds, but that it is necessary to bet on ETFs, because “they allow to refine the shot and focus the investment on groups of values ​​clearly related to the objective pursued”.

2022 WILL NOT BE A GOOD YEAR FOR TECHNOLOGIES

Technology stocks performed well in the markets in 2020 and 2021, but analysts suggest that the good performances will not be repeated this year.

The fund manager of the Oddo BHB manager, Patrick Suck, has highlighted that although the fundamental and growth prospects have never been better for these companies, there are headwinds such as the end of the lockdowns – which penalize companies that benefit of them – rising inflation and interest rates and high valuations.

Meta shares were sold at the close of Thursday at 228.07 dollars (199.97 euros), which represents a drop of 32.19% compared to the levels registered 12 months ago, a collapse that has also been registered by other values ​​such as Netflix, which closed on Thursday at $406.27 (356.23 euros), 32.56% less than in February 2021.

Apple, for its part, closed on Thursday at 172.12 dollars (150.92 euros) and registered a fall of 3.07% in the last year.