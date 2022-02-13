The love that never falls into oblivion

They say that first love is never forgotten and TCM wants to prove it. On February 14, one more year, Valentine’s Day is celebrated, the day of lovers. To commemorate that day, the network has prepared a special program made up of 10 feature films whose central theme is how one lives, enjoys or suffers that first time romantic love is discovered.

In Call me by your name, the film directed by Luca Guadagnino, young Elio, played by Timothée Chalamet, falls head over heels in love with Oliver, the character played by Armie Hammer. A relationship that will mark, not only the rest of his adolescence, but his entire life.

Ethan Hawke, playing Jesse, meets a French girl, Céline, played by Julie Delpy, on a train. The two of them will never forget that spark that arose after her walk through the streets of Vienna in Before dawn, the film made in 1995 by Richard Linklaker. That meeting was what gave rise to one of the most original and lasting cinematographic stories, since the relationship of this couple continued for two more films over the course of 18 years.

In The advantages of being an outcast, another of the titles that can be seen in the special, Stephen Chbosky adapts his own novel to tell the story of Charlie, played by Logan Lerman, a shy boy who does not fit in with most of the boys and girls at his high school. He will have to discover for himself, with the help of others like him, all the circumstances surrounding love and sex in those turbulent years.

In the chain you can also see little women, the version filmed in 1994 directed by Gillian Armstrong and in which the audience will attend a relationship that doesn’t quite come together between Jo March, played by Winona Ryder, and Laurie, Christian Bale. will also be issued Letter from a stranger the classic directed by Max Ophüls in 1948 based on the novel by Stefan Zweig and performed by Joan Fontaine and Louis Jourdan. A story in which the pain caused by a forgotten and unrequited first love will be verified.

This will be, therefore, a different and alternative way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with all the spectators. A program of 10 films that will revive love memories by reliving those first romances, those moments full of joy, but also sadness; of doubts and certainties that always accompany that first time someone falls in love. “Whoever tried it knows it”, as Lope de Vega’s verse concluded.