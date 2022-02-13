The look of Domenico and Stefano

In this context, To speak of Dolce&Gabbana is to speak of a duo of designers who have been able to build a brand with a unique language and style strongly rooted in its Italian origins.. After meeting in the early 1980s while working at the same fashion house, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana began to cherish the dream of creating their own label. This happened in 1985, the year they presented their first collection in Milan.

Since then, they have shown ample capacity to evolve with the times, designing collections (from streetwear, high fashion, high tailoring, high jewelry, perfumes, accessories and household items, among many others) that are all the rage among their loyal fans. Describing them as pioneers is not an exaggeration, and for proof it is enough to take a look at the Collezione Genesi, the house’s first foray into the NFT market, where physical clothing is mixed with pieces of wearable and largely inspired digital art. for the collections they presented in Venice last September.

In an exclusive interview with life and stylethe founders of one of the most representative Italian fashion houses talk about their idea of ​​masculinity, fashion as a vehicle for personal expression and their secrets to nurture their creativity.

Life and Style (LS): Dolce&Gabbana has shown an amazing ability to adapt to the times and the evolution of the concept of masculinity. How do they manage to translate the needs and preferences of their clients into their designs?

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana (DD & SG): We are like writers or storytellers. Instead of writing poems, we narrate through our clothes, bags, accessories, jewellery… Everything is an expression of our creativity, of the story we want to tell at every moment and of the dream we want to bring to life.

Staying informed and connecting with our clients, and in particular with the new generations, is essential for us; we are attentive and curious observers of the reality that surrounds us. Young people have a very free perspective, they combine clothes and accessories following their instincts. They make everything possible and this inspires us, and also allows us to be creative and at the same time contemporary.

SL: They have created a unique style language while at the same time giving people a vehicle to express themselves through fashion. What is the best advice you can give a modern man to find the right clothes and accessories in the Dolce&Gabbana collections?

DD & SG: We like to think that people choose to wear what they like, what makes them feel good and comfortable. Men, including women, dress mainly for themselves, to please themselves. People are looking, probably more than ever, for a good story, dress or accessory that makes them dream. Therefore, our goal is not only to create beautiful clothes, paying attention to even the smallest details, but to convey emotions, to tell our story, which is made up of Italy, our Italian roots, beauty, culture and love.

SL: Why was this the perfect time to present the Crespo Leo accessories collection for the Latin American market?

DD & SG: Leo is one of the most iconic codes of our brand. It is the materialization of a strong, independent, eccentric and daring personality. It wants to be a message of strength and determination, something that, in our opinion, is perfect for the historical moment we are experiencing.

SL: How are you integrating sustainability into your philosophy? What are your goals in this regard for the coming years?

DD & SG: Dolce&Gabbana is developed around very simple concepts: love and passion, tradition, research, respect and craftsmanship made in Italy, an inestimable value. When you work with this vision, the chapter of responsibility comes into play: the possibility of creating added value with true ethical respect. Value is created with values: human value in economic values ​​and therefore education and culture. The traditions continue and, consequently, a richer and more effervescent territory matures and protects the production chain and the people who make it up.

SL: His parades of High fashion Y High Aartoria in Venice were full of celebrities. What are the qualities you look for in a person you invite to be part of the Dolce&Gabbana family?

DD & SG: We are simple and direct people; We like to share our projects with those who recognize themselves in the values ​​we believe in and that have defined our path. Venice, from this point of view, was especially exciting; The daughters of friends (Deva, daughter of Monica Bellucci; Luka, daughter of Christian Bale, and D’Lila Star, Jessie James and Chance Combs, daughters of Puff Daddy), our new generation, participated in the high fashion catwalk.

SL: In the recent Real People campaign, the models were men from various walks of life who were photographed in Naples. How do you maintain this connection with people who admire your creations but who do not belong to the world of red carpets?

DD & SG: Real people inspire us; the people we meet every day enrich us. We don’t like stereotypes. For us, the beauty of reality always makes a difference and this is the philosophy that defines our vision.

SL: They founded Dolce&Gabbana in 1985. What are you passionate about fashion design after more than 30 years as leading figures in the fashion industry?

SG: For us, knowing what is happening in the world is fundamental. The daily life that we observe on the street or on social networks, what is new and what is evolving is all that matters to us. That nourishes our creative spirit and allows us to always tell something different, without forgetting where we come from and our DNA. We learn a lot from reality and that will never stop inspiring our creativity.

We have been fortunate enough to experience very intense moments and emotions that we probably never imagined we would experience.

DD: We have grown and changed just as reality and the context around us have. We have achieved many goals thanks to the work, discipline and passion that have guided us from day one. Certainly, we have achieved many goals and each of them, even the smallest one, has been important and significant. We have been fortunate enough to experience very intense moments and emotions that we probably never imagined we would experience. We had a dream and we are proud that today it is a reality.

SL: In light of the pandemic, what are the lessons you have learned for the future? What were the most important challenges?

DD & SG: Isolation forced us to be away from our loved ones and that has been a very hard challenge. For us, family is an essential value and not being able to see the people we love has been very difficult. However, it is precisely in the difficulties that we find our strength. Despite the uncertainty we went through, what made the difference were the passions that, in addition to the little time available that the busy schedule we were used to, left us, we were able to cultivate. These promoted new stimuli, as well as our creativity. The Dolce&Gabbana Casa collection came to life at this time and we couldn’t be more proud of it.