(CNN) — Few debut hits have had the broad and lasting impact of “A Thousand Miles.”

Just ask Terry Crews, who can thank him for his big break.

Vanessa Carlton’s debut single, released 20 years ago on February 12, 2002, was an undeniable hit.

Now, after 1,000 and 20, here’s some more facts about the distinctively catchy song, whose enduring trajectory somehow touches on ’60s pop, ’70s rock and “America’s Got Talent.”

One: Number of previous Reese Witherspoon movie soundtrack titles

Before its release as a single, “A Thousand Miles (Interlude)” was included on “Legally Blonde”.

Five: No. 1 on the US and Australian Billboard Hot 100 chart

The tune reached No. 1 on the Mainstream Top 40 and Adult Contemporary charts, and was a huge hit around the world.

Three: Grammy nominations

The tune had the misfortune to go up against Norah Jones and lost Record of the Year and Song of the Year to “Don’t Know Why”. She was also nominated for Best Instrumental Arrangement for Accompanying Vocalist(s).

Three: times the song appears in the movie “White Chicks”

The 2004 sitcom starred Shawn and Marlon Wayans, but it gave actor-host Crews the catalyst he needed to break out into stardom. “How did you know? I love this song!” he says he excitedly when one of the title characters puts it derisively.

Uno: Rock music luminary who officiated at Carlton’s wedding

On December 27, 2013, Carlton married…by Stevie Nicks.

June 25, 2019: Carlton’s Broadway debut date

Although she never repeated the huge success of her first single, Carlton continued to record, even hitting the Broadway circuit as Carole King in the musical “Beautiful.”

Tres: seconds into the piano intro

Rolling Stone calls it “arguably the most easily identifiable first three seconds of a song of the past two decades, and quite possibly the most instantly recognizable piano riff of all time.”

Unknown: number of possible inspirations for the song

Carlton says he wrote the tune for a now-famous movie actor, whose name or even gender he won’t reveal.

