The Katy Perry brand, under debate

We dedicate the new episode of Revelation or Timo, the JENESAISPOP podcast, to Katy Perry’s career on the occasion of the start of her residency in Las Vegas, where she is singing twenty hits but not her penultimate viral on TikTok, ‘Harleys in Hawaii ‘. We analyze how coming from a commercial failure such as ‘Smile’, the singer has resurfaced despite the desire to give her up for dead from part of the audience.

We go through his huge number of singles that reached number 1, the one that seems to us the best album of his career and also those direct ones that he has offered between the brilliant -the Super Bowl- and the disappointing -the ‘Witness’ tour-. The dedication of the latter even to children makes us talk about its positioning and strategy problems, and what the Katy Perry brand means, between clown costumes, support for Democrats in the United States and continued memes and virals. Is she the queen of camp as Vogue magazine recently headlined?

In this Katy Perry podcast we ask if the artist is growing at the same time as her audience, what her most underrated album may be and what we expect from her future. Maybe fewer videos with 1 billion views and more art direction?

