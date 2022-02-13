the incredible transformation of these 4 actors when interpreting their roles

The actress leads one of the series of the moment, Pam and Tommy, along with Sebastian Stan. To put herself in Pamela Anderson’s skin, she radically changed her face, to the point that not many recognize her.

Star+ premiered one of the most anticipated series of the year, Pam and Tommy, which took very little time to be among the most commented on networks. Starring Sebastian Stan and Lily Jamesfocuses on what was the viralization of the sexual video between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, after it was stolen from a safe by one of the laborers who worked at the mansion. One of the most striking points of the series was the transformation of Lily James for his role, so from spoilers we decided to remember four other stars who also became unrecognizable with their roles. Which do you think she was the best?

Gary Oldman

After years of being owed the statuette, Gary Oldman surprised with a radical change of image (even gaining weight), to put himself in the shoes of Winston Churchill in the darkest hours. The film focused on the crucial moment in which the president had to define how to rescue the soldiers trapped in Dunkirk.

Tom Cruise

With one of the best dance sequences ever seen on film, few recognized Tom Cruise in this comedy. They had to watch it over and over again, after reading the credits to realize that the artist had been chosen to bring to life the mogul and ruthless producer, Les Grossman.

Christian bale

Christian bale He is one of the specialists in mimicking his characters. In the same way that he fixed his teeth to play the protagonist of American Psychomanaged to go on a strict diet and radically lose weight to act in The Machinist, the psychological thriller in which an accident changes his life. It is said that he only ate a can of tuna and an apple a day, and that he took pills to dehydrate himself.

Charlize Theron

With this role from 2003, Charlize Theron entered everyone’s radar, thanks to the Oscar that they gave him. In Monsterthe actress put herself in the shoes of Aileen Wuornos, a prostitute who was executed in 2002 after killing seven men whom she accused of raping her. The artist stopped bathing and putting on makeup, as well as gained weight and used some prostheses to embody a completely different version of her than is usually seen.