The incredible physical change of Enzo Amore

Former WWE Superstar, Enzo Amore appears unrecognizable in the last post he shared on his official Instagram account. Four years have passed since Enzo Amore was fired by WWE, in the midst of the controversy surrounding sexual assault allegations. Amore has not wrestled on a regular basis since he was released by the company and makes occasional appearances on the independent scene.

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion recently shared a reel in your Instagram stories section. As you can see in the image below, Amore now has an enviable physique. Needless to say, he has been working pretty hard to get such a body.

love he was not well liked by many of his peers while he was a member of the ranks of WWE. Over the years various stories have emerged about his backstage conflicts with other superstarss of the McMahon company. Enzo published a text on his networks about his confrontation with the legend, Triple H, just a few months after being released from the company:

“Triple H is going to tell me that I’m going to be fired because I’m not going to say this s***….. I’m going to keep getting a microphone every night so I’ll do whatever I want. You guys have been threatening me since I came in here. You always told me that I would be fired… In the end I was looking him in the face saying (to Triple H): ‘You are very lucky to have me here.’ in my own locker room. When people got mad at me I didn’t care and just went to Vince,” Amore said.



Amore last wrestled at NEW Wrestlefest XXVI on January 22, 2022. He teamed with WWE Hall of Famer, BullyRay, in a losing effort against Braun Strowman and Eric Redbeard.

