The handsome men of the Super Bowl and their resemblances to Hollywood stars

“Today the great advertising campaigns can be perfectly anchored to the great personalities of sport and in this case, both of the rams like Cincinnati you have players who are worth analyzing because they are not only great athletes, but they can also be commercial brands”, he considered Agnes.

The specialist of sportsworld took us further and made comparisons of the players hottest, with whom he considered to be his most closely resembles in the world of showbiz. To start we have the wide receiver cooper kupp that “has a style that could well resemble Dolph Lundgren (part of Rocky IV)”.

Los Angeles Rams and their ‘brothers’ in Hollywood Dolph Lundgren and Cooper Kupp Dolph Lundgren and Cooper Kupp. Special Tyler Higbee and Jared Leto Tyler Higbee and Jared Leto. Special Brian Allen and Chris Pratt Brian Allen and Chris Pratt. Special Sean McVay and Jeremy Renner Sean McVay and Jeremy Renner. Special

We continue with the closed wing Tyler Higbee“if you analyze it, you might as well be the brother of Jared Leto(protagonist of Morbius),” said Sainz. Then we compared the center Brian Allen“who looks a lot like Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy)”. And we finish with the coach Sean McVay “has a resemblance to Jeremy Renner“.

For Inés, we live in a time when these men “have ceased to be just the players, but the brand they represent.” But not only in the Rams are there players who have that certain resemblance to the top leading men in the film industry, in the Bengals we also find them.