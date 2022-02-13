The Halo series for Paramount+ is being threatened by the saga’s former composers

A legal dispute between Marty O’Donnell and Mike Salvatori with Microsoft is putting the launch at risk.

It seems that feud between Microsoft and composers of sagas like Halo and Destiny is far from seeing its end. At the end of last year we experienced a surprising situation when Marty O’Donnellone of the most acclaimed songwriters in the industry, was forced to post a video asking users to destroy all the music he distributed to them without permission.

They seek them claim royalties from 20 years agoOn this occasion, Marty O’Donnell together with the composer of Halo: Combat Evolved, Mike Salvatorithey find each other claiming allegedly unpaid royalties for more than two decades. In an extensive Eurogamer article, echoed by Gamesindustry, a lawsuit filed in June 2020 is alluded to, where the composers accuse the company of not having properly credited or compensated them for their work on the first Master Chief video game. .

Composers claim royalty payments for some of video games’ most iconic soundtracks, which would have been licensed to Bungie before Microsoft acquired the studio in 2000. Although Microsoft paid for that work, O’Donnell and Salvatori they assure that the company was not transparent in terms of sales in order to ensure that the royalties were accurate.

If they do not reach an agreement they could end up in courtAmong the allegations made in the lawsuit against Microsoft are: breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty to develop royalty income in a joint venture, breach of duty to act in good faith and fair dealing, and illicit enrichment. If the songwriters don’t reach an agreement with Microsoft during mediation, scheduled for next week, the case could end up in court.

This situation would complicate things even more and an indirect victim could be claimed, since the composers’ legal team would have been instructed to try Preliminarily Block Release Of Halo Series For Paramount+ Via Court Order. The premiere of the new adventures of the Master Chief, played by Pablo Schreiber, is scheduled for March 24. Among the many disagreements between the composers and Microsoft, there is also the lack of crediting in the new versions of the original compositions that we heard in Halo Infinite.

