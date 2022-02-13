The great forgetfulness and the surprises of the Oscar Awards – Come and see

The announcement of the nominees for the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards left, like every year, controversies, surprises and great absences among the candidates.

Thus, social networks were filled with opinions, comments and questions against the Academy for their elections. Lady Gaga, Ridley Scott and newcomer Alana Haim were some of those mentioned. On the other hand, Steven Spielberg broke a record and “Drive my car” is the first Japanese film to be nominated in the “Best Picture” category.

The great oblivions

The one that definitely generated the most controversy was the non-inclusion of Lady Gaga for her work in House of Gucci, Ridley Scott’s film in which she played Patrizia Reggiani, the fashion designer’s partner who planned her murder.

Another questioning was around “Duna”, which received 10 nominations but did not include its director, Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”, “Blade Runner: 2049”), as best director. “It seems like the movie did this well on its own,” commented one user on Twitter.

Another acclaimed director whose film did not receive a single nomination was Wes Anderson with “The French Chronicle.” Years ago, he had received four awards for “Grand Budapest Hotel”.

“The Last Duel” It was another of the important releases of 2021 that did not see a single nomination. Ridley Scott’s film starred Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Jodie Comer and narrated the confrontation between two gentlemen from three different perspectives, after one was accused of raping the other’s wife.

In the field of animation, “Sing 2” surprised by being left out, in a category in which Disney achieved three nominations with “Charm”, “Luca” and “Raya and the Last Dragon”.

Nor were “Titane” (Palme d’Or at Cannes) included; the musical “Anette”, with Adam and Marion Cotillard and “The Card Counter”, by Paul Schrader. The actress and now director Maggie Gyllenhaal will also not participate in her direction for her film “The Dark Daughter”.

Alana Haim did not get her nomination for Best Actress.

Three great absences were those of Leonardo DiCaprio for “Don’t look up”, Bradley Cooper for “The Alley of Lost Souls” and Peter Dinklage for “Cyrano”. Many Nicolas Cage fans also expected something for “Pig”.

Social networks were also filled with claims because they did not nominate the singer Alan Haim for his first big role in “Licorice Pizza”, by Paul Thomas Anderson, a film nominated for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

surprises

Penélope Cruz surprised with her nomination for Best Actress for a film spoken in Spanish, which is Parallel Mothers, the last of Pedro Almodóvar to come to Netflix. Her husband Javier Bardem, meanwhile, received the nomination for Best Actor for “Being the Ricardo’s” (available on Amazon Prime Video).

Steven Spielberg, meanwhile, becameor in the filmmaker with the most nominations in the history of the awards. The seven nominations for “Love without barriers” led him to 138 in its history, surpassing William Wyler.

“Drive my car”, a film by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi that will soon arrive on MUBI, became the first Japanese film to be nominated in the Best Picture category, something that Akira Kurosawa himself had not achieved. It is also nominated for best adapted screenplay, best international film and best direction.

Netflix, a great performer this year, could win the Best Picture award for the first time in its history with “The Power of the Dog”, something that it almost achieved with Roma.

Another nominated couple is Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst, career actors who were nominated for the first time.

The movie “flee” adds to the surprises by being the first production nominated in the documentary, animation and international categories at the same time. The feature film tells the story of an Afghan refugee who asks that his identity not be revealed.