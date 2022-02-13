The funny story of when Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” silenced Bill Gates presenting Xbox

One of the most celebrated events of recent E3 shows is when a media star appears in one of the presentations at the show. It has become something habitual that has left the most iconic images to remember.

We all have recorded in our retinas, without going any further, the surprise appearance of Keanu Reeves during E3 2019 to present Cyberpunk 2077. Just as memorable were the appearances of Snoop Dogg behind the scenes playing Battlefield 1, the tribute to Pelé at the conference of Electronic Arts in 2015 left us one of the most curious guests, but Steven Spielberg sponsoring Kinect in 2009 or the unexpected appearance of Yoko Ono in the presentation of The Beatles: Rock Band are not far behind either. These stellar appearances are something relatively recent. However, at the beginning of the century this trend was beginning to be noticed. One of the first celebrities to star in one of these moments, as well as one of the most notorious, was Dwayne Johnson, alias “The Rock”, who appeared on stage at the Computer Entertainment Show in Las Vegas with Bill Gates, ready to introduce the world to the original Xbox.

Let’s do some history. When Microsoft decided to give the green light to the Xbox project, at the end of the last century, those responsible tried to carry it out in the greatest secrecy. To his misfortune, the leaks were constant. Rarely were they able to hold a press release without the details would have been released hours in advance. This was the case, for example, of its official announcement in March 2000, when Bill Gates and Seamus Blackley, the main ideologue of the system, appeared on the GDC stage with the famous prototype in the form of a silver X. At the event, spectacular by all accounts, Gates was able to show his first technical demonstrations and give some details about his business strategy. Unfortunately, they did not achieve the blow of effect that they wanted, since the press, days before the presentation, had already reported the rumors that spoke of the irruption of Microsoft in the home video game industry.

At Microsoft they did not give up, determined to keep the rest of the details secret for the rest of the year. His goal was to present the final console model, along with its latest technical specifications, during the Las Vegas Computer Entertainment Show held in early 2001. His development team was eager to show the world the final design of the video game console, with its characteristic green colors. So they prepared a big conference planned for January 6, 2001 at the luxurious Hilton hotel. Unfortunately, once again all those details leaked hopelessly. The complete dossier with all the specifications of the system that had been prepared by the Microsoft marketing team appeared on the Internet four days before the event. The culprit: an employee of the copy shop to which they ordered the copies of the dossier, who scanned it and distributed it on the Internet,

The surprise was spoiled. Although in the words of John O’Rourke, the project’s marketing lead at the time, “(…) it was an incredible blessing because it ended up giving us like two or three news cycles around the announcement.” At Microsoft, however, they wanted the presentation to be a hit. And since they couldn’t surprise the public with what, they chose the who.

Due to its poor results, which ended with its disappearance in 2003, Acclaim lost the license of the WWF (the current WWE) at the end of the last century. The most popular professional wrestling corporation in the world was a franchise that had always worked very well in video games, so the witness was taken by the Californian and disappeared THQ, which took the opportunity to flood the market, in just a couple of years, of titles based on his famous Raw and Smackdown series. In both shows, Dwayne Johnson was often seen at that time, who under the nickname The Rock, had starred in spectacular combats against champions of the stature of Triple H, Undertaker or Stone Cold Steve Austin. His popularity was such that had starred in the covers of some of these video games, like WWF No Mercy or WWF SmackDown! Just Bring It.

THQ was one of the companies that had signed with Microsoft to develop exclusive video games for Xbox. And precisely one of his first projects was one of these video games based on the WWF, which would appear a year later under the name WWF Raw. So, as a personal favor, THQ CEO Brian Farrell arranged for The Rock to attend the Xbox launch event. Which was quite a surprise, especially when Johnson, imposing at six feet tall, appeared alongside the comparatively gaunt Bill Gates. True to character throughout, Johnson took the lead in the presentation, singing the praises not only of the console, but also of Gates himself, who claimed that, like him, he was “at the top of their respective industries. The dialogue between the two was clichéd, but still drew laughter from the press. Especially when, true to his profile in the WWF, The Rock silenced Bill Gates, “no one cares what you think, Bill!” to immediately apologize claiming that “it is the force of habit”.

The Xbox debut was a resounding success. Even today, twenty years later, the event is remembered. Johnson himself, for example, recalled that moment on his personal Twitter account a few weeks ago. But most importantly, Microsoft got what it wanted: make a mark with your presentation. That week nothing else was discussed in the press. The marketing strategy worked like a charm. Everyone was delighted. Or not everyone, because Farrell, the CEO of THQ, had organized everything with the intention that they talk about his projects during the aforementioned presentation. But Gates said absolutely nothing about the impending WWF Raw. On this, Farrell assured: “I scratched their back and mine still itches.”

The rest is history. Microsoft managed to sell some twenty four million consoles, which is a most respectable figure for a starting console. As long as we don’t compare it to the one hundred and fifty million PlayStation 2, which was always considered its main rival in terms of time and hardware cycles. The important thing is that it was Microsoft’s first step in an industry in which many claimed it would fail. And not only did they not fail, but they remained, and continue to remain, as one of the absolute colossi of the video game market.

A reading: Opening the Xbox, by Dean Takahashi,

Veteran industry journalist Dean Takahashi unravels the full story of Xbox development in this remarkable volume. One of the most exciting stories, and unknown, of this world. A small wonder that you cannot miss.

Buy the book.