The Fresh Prince of Bel Air is back… but without Will Smith and as a drama

The story that catapulted the actor to fame returns in the form of a series starring Jabari Banks and will be very different from the comedy that swept the 90s.

The name of Will Smith It has been several weeks in which it does not stop ringing for many reasons. The first of these was the publication of his autobiography last December in which he revealed his traumatic childhood due to his father’s violent and alcoholic past, as well as delving into his relationship with his wife and mother. of his children, Jada Pinkett. Then came the premiere of Williams Method, the film with which he has returned through the big door to the cinema that has earned him an Oscar nomination for best leading actor. And, to all these events, joins his latest great project, the reboot of the series that catapulted him to fame: The prince of Bel Air.

Of course, if you are thinking of having a laugh again with the members of the Banks family, start to get that idea out of your head because the return of this fiction that was broadcast between 1990 and 1996 will be very different. The starting point is the same, a humble young man from Philadelphia named Will whose mother decides to send him to California with the intention that he prosper after having problems with the police, although this time it will be told in a dramatic key and not comic as it was done. then. According to the official synopsis, delve deeper into conflicts, emotions and prejudices inherent features that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom, while still offering nods to the original series. “It’s like discovering a new place and feeling at home, it’s something difficult to achieve. I’m anxious for people to see it,” Will Smith has said about it.

Also the cast will be completely new since it is Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Jabari Banks who adapt this story again. The latter, Jabari Banksis the one who bears the great weight of the series and it was Will Smith himself who, in a video call, gave him the good news of having been chosen for the leading role.

After several years of waiting to get the project underway because neither HBO, Amazon or Netflix wanted to buy the idea of Bel Air, finally got the green light recently from Peacock for two seasons and, after months of filming, the premiere will take place on February 13. In fact, the premiere of the fiction has already been held in Santa Monica, which has been attended by the entire cast of the series and its proud producer, Will Smith.

“The Bel-Air pilot has all the nostalgia you want, but there are parts where you’re going to get up and cheer and hold in your laughter. It has a perfect balance and reimagines this world“, the Hollywood star has revealed about it in an interview with Collider.

Will smith with the cast of the series Bel Air. | gtres

Each chapter will last approximately one hour and in Spain they can be seen on the SkyShowtime streaming platform, which is scheduled to land in our country at the end of 2022.