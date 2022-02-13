THE FLASH: this is what Michael Keaton looks like 30 years later as Batman | PHOTOS

This Saturday night, some images of the filming set of the film were spread on social networks “batgirl” from DC in which the actor appears Michael Keaton with the iconic suit Batman from the 90s.

That leak powerfully caught the attention of fans, who immediately shared the images (by the way, very blurry) of the Batman that started it all in 1989, at least on the big screen, let’s remember that the actor Adam West made the bat popular with the 1960s series.

In these images you can see Keaton wearing the suit I use in the first film of the saga directed by Tim Burton in which he shared credits with Jack Nicholson and Kim Basinger.

The return of the DC universe

Now, the caped man embodied by Keaton will appear as the new common thread of the renewed DC Extended Cinematic Universe (DCEU), so we will soon be able to see it on the tape of Batgirl, but also accompanying Ezra Miller in the film Flash in which it is known so far that it will also share credits with the Ben Affleck’s Batman.

These films are part of the new wave of movies centered on DC superheroes, which include Aquamanthe Wonder Woman, super girlthe inclusion of Shazam and soon we may also see the Dr. Fate and Hawkman.

