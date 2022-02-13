The five most awkward moments in Oscar history | The Hollywood Visual Archive

The Oscar awards mark a break in the annual calendar of Hollywood. Although somewhat devalued due to the low value of the award-winning films in recent years and the audience segmentation generated by the platforms, it is difficult for someone to hold a camera professionally without drooling at the idea that at some point their name sounds after “And the Oscar goes to…”. But not everything is dreams and glamor at the most important show business gala. Throughout its 93 years, the recognition of the Academy has delivered situations of freshness and joy, in addition to other imposts and even several of those that are observed with eyes wide open before the surprise of the unexpected or, why not, with a bit of embarrassment. Here are the five most awkward moments in Oscar history.

The error of the In Memoriam

Whether out of morbidity or curiosity, one of the most anticipated segments of each gala is the “In Memoriam”, in which the personalities and technicians of the industry who have died in the last year are remembered. Of course, there were dozens of omissions over the decades, but the opposite rarely happened, that is, the inclusion of a living person among the dead. Such was the case of the Australian producer Jan Champagnewhose face appeared among the slides of the 2017 ceremony but with the name of Janet Pattersona four-time nominated costume designer, also from the oceanic country, who died in 2016. The two had worked together several times, including on The piano Lessonby Jane Campion.

“I’m alive and well,” Champan told the Variety portal days after the pifie. She continued: “I am devastated by the use of my image in the place of a great friend and collaborator. I called her agency to check any photos that could be used, and understood that they had been informed by the Academy that they had everything resolved. It is very disappointing that this error has not been corrected.” That “In Memorian” was also harshly criticized for the omission of actor Bill Paxton, who died days before the ceremony.

The (forced) kiss of Adrien Brody to Halle Berry

The Academy would prefer to forget the night of March 23, 2003. Held in the middle of a rarefied climate before a new excursion of the United States military forces to Iraq in search of nuclear weapons that, of course, never existed, that gala did not resist the ravages of time. There were two situations for which few were scandalized at that time, but in 2022 they would be unrepeatable: the standing ovation for Roman Polanski, who still cannot enter that country today due to arrest warrants for rape and sexual abuse (crimes that he himself admitted having committed), when he won the statuette for Best Director for The pianistY the blowjob that Adrien Brody gave Halle Barry when he went on stage to receive the award for Best Actor for that same film. She kissed her without her permission and at a time when the actress was married to songwriter Eric Benét, who had been through rehab for sexual addiction in 2002.

Fifteen years later, when the #MeToo movementthe actress acknowledged that she reciprocated the kiss because she had won the Oscar the previous year for Monster’s Ball and he understood Brody’s feeling of being “out of it.” However, the first thing that crossed his mind was “what the hell is going on?”. Also consulted for the episode in 2017, Brody justified himself by saying that “there was a lot of love in that room, true love and recognition.” “It was just a good moment, and I took it,” concluded who at that time was beginning a relationship with fashion designer Georgina Chapman, the same one who until months ago had been married for ten years (and had two children) with…. Harvey Weinstein. The producer, who has become an emblem of the prevailing macho culture in Hollywood for decades, is currently serving a sentence for one count of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and one count of rape in the third degree.

the naked man

It was a scene worthy of a comedy show, so absurd that those who were at the ceremony on April 2, 1974 thought it was armed. But not. While the British actor David Niven presented to elizabeth taylor, from behind the stage a man appeared as God brought him into the world making the symbol of peace with his hand. He did it at a little trot, with a sly smile and to the shouts of surprise from the entire audience. Quick-thinking, and appealing to his sharp English humour, Niven asked if it wasn’t “fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get from him is by stripping off his clothes and showing off his trifles.”

The nudist did not end up in jail, but gave a press conference in which he presented himself as an “advertising executive” named Robert Opel. When asked why he had done it, he replied: “People shouldn’t be ashamed to be naked in public. Plus, it’s a great way to start a career.” He was right: from then on he lived out his Wharholian fifteen minutes of fame by appearing (this time in clothes) on host Mike Douglas’s television show and was even hired to repeat the nude number at several Hollywood jet-set parties.

But there was more, because Opel was also an avant-garde artist and a leader of the nascent gay rights movement. After his media raid, he founded Fey-Wey Studios, one of the first art galleries to exhibit the work of LGBT artists such as photographer Robert Mapplethorpe (famous for his black and white male nude portraits) and Tom of Finland (a renowned cartoonist of homoerotic graphics). In that same gallery he was murdered in 1979 during an attempted robbery.

Marlon Brando’s sit-in

Not all Hollywood stars got along with the Academy. Katharine Hepburn, for example, had twelve nominations – a record only surpassed by Meryl Streep – and four statuettes in her career, but she was never there to receive them.. He only attended in 1973 to present the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award to his friend Lawrence Weingarten. But that ceremony is remembered not by his presence, but by an absence. Marlon Brando was number one in the Best Actor category for his Vito Corleone in The Godfather, a forecast fulfilled when the presenter Roger Moore pronounced his name. What wasn’t on the radar was that instead of Brando, he was being greeted by a young Native American civil rights activist named Sacheen Littlefeather.

Mr. Bond’s reaction was one of surprise, like that of all those present and the more than 85 million viewers who followed the first ceremony broadcast via satellite. Moore wanted to give him the statuette, but Littlefeather, 26, refused, instead giving a speech protesting the treatment of Native Americans in the movies. Days later, the rumor began to spread that she was actually a hired Mexican actress. Or a stripper, depending on the source. “It was not a performance, it was a real demonstration,” she told the British newspaper last year. Guardian, and recalled: “I think that’s what took everyone by surprise: that everything was so real. I really touched people’s hearts that day.”

But his appearance was far from impromptu. Half an hour before a gala to which he arrived shortly before Brando’s threesome with one of his assistants, Littlefeather had been at the actor’s house writing an eight-page text that he finally could not read, because Howard Koch, producer of the event, he warned him that he would only have sixty seconds of microphone. Criticized harshly by the “hard wing” of Hollywood, with John Wayne and Clint Eastwood at the helm, she was the first woman of color, and the first indigenous woman, to use the Oscar as a platform for a political rally. “I did not use my fists, I did not insult, nor did I raise my voice. But I prayed that my ancestors would help me. I rose as a warrior woman, with the grace, beauty, courage, and humility of my people,” Littlefeather reflected.

The Discord Envelope

It is very likely that the worst nightmare of the Academy did not even come on the heels of what, by a comfortable distance, is the most uncomfortable moment in the history of the Oscar and, why not, of all the national and international awards with a minimum of relevance to the entertainment world. It’s cool, but it’s worth remembering. The 2017 gala was at its climax, that is, on the eve of the delivery of the statuette for Best Film. Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty they went up on stage at the Dolby Theatre, opened the envelope and looked at each other with a hint of what was later revealed to be bewilderment, until she said “La La Land”. Kisses, hugs, shouts and joy between those responsible for that film. The violins thundered with their melodies as the team got ready for the required speeches, but someone had the wise idea to look at the envelope and discover that, oh surprise, it had been a mistake: the winner was, in fact, Moonlight. The person in charge of announcing it was one of the producers of the musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. “It’s serious,” he stressed.

But, how was such a scruple of biblical proportions possible in an event calculated down to the last detail? Through the work and grace of Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, two of the partners of the consulting firm in charge of the voting process and the custody of the envelopes, Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC), since the early 1930s. charge of delivering the corresponding envelope to each presenter. Cullinan was on the left side of the stage and Ruiz on the right. In the previous award for Best Picture, Best Actress, Leonardo DiCaprio handed over the statuette and came out on the right side, so he returned the envelope to Ruiz. Her partner should have discarded the other copy, but he didn’t because he was too busy drooling and taking pictures of freckled Emma Stone with her brand new Oscar to post on Twitter. A tweet that, neither slow nor lazy, was deleted immediately after the scandal.

Although none of their heads rolled, although they obviously watched the following year’s ceremony from their armchairs, the overload Since then, none of the members of PwC can enter the premises with a technological device, much less use social networks. A third member was also added with an extra set of envelopes to monitor the process from the central control together with the producers and a protocol was designed that foresees what to do in an emergency of this type. In addition, both the presenters and the stage coordinator must confirm with a sign that they have the correct envelope.