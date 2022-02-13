The fate of Kamila Valieva, the new queen of skating, is decided on Monday for doping case

15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva is set to be the new ice queen.

The Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, called to be the new ice queen, is at the center of a doping case in the middle of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, she will know on Monday if she can continue her participation in the event, a week after winning the team event.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) will decide whether Kamila Valieva can participate a day later in the women’s individual event, the agency announced this Saturday.

The CAS must study the appeal of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA) by lifting the suspension by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada)after a positive that occurred on December 25 at the Russian Championship and was known on February 8.

The chamber audience TAS will take place by videoconference on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. Beijing time.

“After the hearing, the jury will deliberate and prepare their decision. This decision is expected to be notified to affected parties on Monday.“added the CAS.

Kamila Valieva, 15 years old and already proclaimed Olympic team champion in Beijing 2022, tested positive in a doping trial for trimetazidinea substance to treat angina pectoris, in that anti-doping control at the end of December.

La Rusada provisionally suspended the skater, champion the day before with the Russian team in Beijing. but on wednesday Valieva appealed and suspended the lifting of her suspension for doping, for reasons still unknown, which allows him to continue his participation in the Games, and continue training, as he did this Saturday.

The ITA, the body in charge of anti-doping controls during the Games, and the International Olympic Committee, joined by the International Skating Federation (ISU), as the CAS specified on Saturday, announced an appeal to obtain a decision before February 15day of the women’s individual short program.

Valieva’s participation is subject to the decision of the CAS; only He will have just over 24 hours left to prepare for the most important short program of his young career.a, if the CAS rejects the appeal of the international sports instances.

In the opposite case, if the CAS agrees with the IOC in the case of doping, Valieva will no longer be able to skate at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.