The factors that allowed America to cut the winless streak

The Eagles beat Santos on a visit to leave the streak of games without winning in Liga MX at seven

The America snapped a seven-game winless streak with a 2-3 win over Saintsin a match marked by the poor performance of both defenses and a Saints unable to take advantage of their locality and adding one more setback that keeps them at the bottom of the table.

América got its first victory since October with goals from Valdés, Reyes and Valdez vs. Santos. @America club

OWN GOAL

The America he again demonstrated his defensive shortcomings, especially with crosses into the box. However, the action that marked the first half was the joint mistake made by Guillermo Ochoa and Jordan Silva, who for fear of colliding did not cut the ball. This action caused the ball to hit the back of Bruno Valdez and thereby send the ball into his own net.

THE LAW OF THE EX

Diego Valdes he became one of the best elements of the feathered team, being key in the match and seeking to develop his offensive style behind enemy lines. However, he managed to stand out by scoring the tying goal through a cross from Mauro Lainez and thereby beating his former teammates from above.

Valdés avoided celebrating his first goal with America because of his past in Santos. imago7

Diego celebrated with moderation, because in front of him he had the fans who, until a few weeks ago, cheered him on and wanted him as a lagoon element.

DEFENSIVE MISTAKES

Yes America the rear of Saints was not far behind, because they made a mistake when receiving the second goal and had inopportune mistakes when cutting the rival’s attacks, one of these was the foul inside the area that they committed against savior kings.

BRUNO, HISTORICAL

The questioned central defender wrote his name in the history of the feathered team by scoring the third goal of the game and thereby reaching 26 goals in his career at the institution, because with that score he tied Luis Alfredo Tena, better known, for the number of goals scored. as ‘Captain Fury’.