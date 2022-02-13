The experience of a man from La Plata with “Rocky Balboa” in a polo final in the United States

Far from worrying about problems such as the scarcity of water in the summer, or about the debates over vaccines or parity, some people from La Plata, who decided at the time to bet on living in the United States, are going through a totally different reality than the one they experienced. It happens every day in our region.

This is the case of Martín Saldívar. The 41-year-old man, before turning 35, worked in a computer house in the Plaza Italia area; He lived with the routines and customs that the friends he left in La Plata, his relatives and acquaintances still have today.

For four years, even before the arrival of the pandemic, Saldívar (martomiami on Instagram) managed to settle legally in the Miami area, where he went through innumerable experiences, such as those of officiating as a kind of reporter for Argentina with the arrival of hurricanes or the collapse of a building that took the lives of more than 80 people last year.

Now, far from suffering the heat of February in La Plata, Saldívar ran into Rocky Balboa in a polo final and caused a sensation among his friends and followers on social networks.

“El Tatto”, as he is known, managed to arrive in a Lamborghini to the venue, where the final of the polo tournament was played, which was also attended by actor Sylvester Stallone, who, very well predisposed, agreed to the talk in fluent English. .

“When you go to see a Polo final and you come across Rocky,” joked the man from La Plata, who confirmed that, many times, leaving everything in the country of origin to bet on a better quality of life ends up having a prize in the long run. .

The actor and businessman of innumerable films was predisposed to dialogue with the man from La Plata who lives in the United States. He even joked in a brief and simple English that identified both in the context of the sporting event in the state of Florida.

Currently, Martín Saldívar works in a systems company in the Palm Beach area and, after achieving residency in the northern country, he established himself as one of the people from La Plata with the greatest projection in the area. Many talented people from other Latin American countries have also settled there.