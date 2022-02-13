The controversies of actors playing a person other than their race or sexual identity – Publimetro Colombia

When movies started to be made in hollywoodthe vast majority of the actors who appeared on the screen were white, so it became common to see them play characters with Asian features for example or even with a sexual identity different from theirs. Nowadays, things have changed, diversity and inclusion in cinema is more present than ever, but unfortunately cases continue to occur in which an actor accepts a role that he should not have done.

These have been the most controversial cases in recent years:

Scarlett Johansson was accused of “whitewashing” (a term used for when a character of a non-white race is played by a white person) after playing the Asian character Motoko Kusanagi in the 2017 film Ghost in the Shell.

“I certainly would never dare to play another race of a person. Diversity is important in Hollywood, and I would never want to feel like I’m playing an offensive character,” Scarlett told Marie Claire.

Dakota Johnson recently came under fire for “disability erasure” after being cast as Madame Web, a blind old woman capable of predicting the future.

Benedict Cumberbatch faced criticism for his portrayal of a non-binary character in Zoolander 2.

Benedict Cumberbatch reveals that to this day he would not play his character from ‘ZOOLANDER 2’ again. “I remember at the time I didn’t necessarily think of it that way, and it was more about two dinosaurs, two heteronormative clichés that didn’t understand this new…” pic.twitter.com/ScHTHwn83F — 𐋀 QuidVacuo 𐋀 (@QuidVacuo_) January 28, 2022

“There was a lot of controversy surrounding the role, understandably now,” Benedict told Variety in a recent interview. “I think in this era, my role would never be played by anyone other than a trans actor,” he said. “But I remember at the time I didn’t necessarily think of it in that sense and it was more about two dinosaurs, two heteronormative clichés that didn’t understand this new diverse world. But it backfired a bit.”

Eddie Redmayne, who is cisgender, was heavily criticized for playing a trans woman in the 2015 film The Danish Girl.

“I wouldn’t take it now,” Eddie told the Sunday Times. “I made that movie with the best of intentions, but I think it was a mistake.”

Emma Stone was also accused of money laundering for playing Allison Ng, a Chinese, Hawaiian and Swedish character in the 2015 film Aloha.

“I learned on a macro level about the crazy history of money laundering in Hollywood and how prevalent the problem really is. It has started a conversation that is very important,” Emma told News.com.au.

Other actors who have played controversial roles

James Corden, who is straight and married to a woman, faced backlash for his “stereotypical” and “offensive” portrayal of Barry Glickman, a gay man in the 2020 film Prom.

James did not respond to the backlash, but received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor.

Johnny Depp faced criticism for his portrayal of a Native American in the 2013 film The Lone Ranger.

“For as long as movies have existed, Native Americans have been treated very poorly by Hollywood. What I wanted to do was play Toro, not as a sidekick, like, ‘Go get me a soda, kid!’ – but as a warrior with integrity and dignity. It’s my small contribution to try to right the wrongs of the past,” he told Indian Country Today.

