The cinema sector, sensitive to the interpretations of the Treasury

Recently, the inspection of the State Tax Administration Agency in the Canary Islands, deviating from the criteria followed by its counterparts in the Peninsula, and by the General Directorate of Taxes (DGT), has taken an “unexpected turn, lacking any explanation , and without any legal and tax basis”, which completely nullifies the tax attractiveness of investments in cinema and R&D&I in the Canary Islands, with the consequent danger for these sectors in the Islands, which in recent years have experienced a boom. And it is that now, as sources from the audiovisual sector explained to this newspaper, the Tax Administration understands that the imputations made by the Economic Interest Grouping (AIE) should not be considered general income, as expressly stated in the Personal Income Tax Law, but rather a kind of income from movable capital which, in any case, prevents the application of the incentives to which these sectors are entitled. Which doesn’t make much sense.

But let’s get some background. In 2009, the regional Parliament decided that the Canary Islands should bet on the growth and diversification of its economy through activities compatible with tourism and respect for the environment, providing added value; and the audiovisual industry was considered strategic in the Islands to achieve this objective.

Since then, and with greater incidence in the last five years, the cinema has managed to take off in the Archipelago, which has become the ideal set for first-rate international and national audiovisual productions. Titles such as Star Wars, Wonder Woman, Eternals, Mama or Papa, Hierro, Pocoyo, Until the Wedding Do Us Part and artists such as Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie, George Clooney and Paco León have chosen the Canary Islands to develop highly successful productions . The producers of these titles choose the Islands as a destination for their economic investments, instead of taking said disbursement to other territories, by the Economic and Fiscal Regime (REF), which, like other incentives, is under review by the State Agency of Tax Administration.

But, in recent years, the restrictive interpretations of the State Agency have caused various brakes on the sector, to the point that American studies have had to delay and suspend some projects in the Islands until they have a framework of full legal security. In this sense, the audiovisual sector has been demanding from the AEAT a clear interpretive framework, of security, without changes in criteria or inventions of requirements that stop investment in the Archipelago.

However, this has not been the case, and the audiovisual industry is once again awaiting the Agency’s interpretation. It is clear that every investment project in any sector of economic activity seeks to obtain an economic, financial and tax return, while generating significant wealth in return in the sector to which it is directed. Investment projects in the cinema sector, as well as in research, development and innovation (R+D+i), are usually articulated through the creation of Economic Interest Grouping (AIE) structures, in order to achieve the application of certain incentives taxes, with the consequent creation of wealth in these sectors in the Canary Islands and significant generation of direct and indirect employment in the islands. The figure of the AIE is accommodated in the Corporate Tax Law itself and, due to its tax regime, the imputation of the result of the AIE is included in the general income of the IRPF. This imputation, until now, has not generated any litigation. Moreover, there are queries from the DGT that expressly include this criterion.

However, and this is the most surprising thing, the inspection of the AEAT of the Canary Islands now contradicts the DGT and the Personal Income Tax Law itself to understand that the imputations made by the Film and R&D Groups must be included in the tax base of the savings instead of general income, even contradicting previous own criteria, warn sources in the sector.

They point out that “the very serious consequence of this unexpected criterion is to prevent the members of the groups from being able to normally apply the tax credits that the Film or R&D&i Group has attributed to them, since, normally, taxpayers have non-existent savings income or very limited, unlike general personal income tax returns”.

This “unjustified” criterion of the Inspection of the State Tax Administration Agency applied only in the Islands demonstrates, according to the sector, “a malicious action due to its intended retroactive application and without prior notice to investors, with the consequent deception in expectations and seeks to “make it impossible for audiovisual productions made in the Canary Islands to take advantage of tax incentives, as well as for R&D&I generating entities established in the Archipelago to enjoy the incentives provided by the regulations.”